Donald Trump faces 'jail time' for violating gag order





Donald Trump faces jail time for repeatedly violating a silence order imposed on him during his secret trial, a legal expert said.

Andrew Weissmann, an attorney and former FBI general counsel, was reacting to prosecutors in the business records falsification trial, calling for Trump to be held in contempt of court for repeatedly violating the silence order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan, which aims to prevent the former president from speaking publicly. on potential witnesses or jury members in historical proceedings.

Merchan scheduled a hearing next week over allegations that Trump's social media posts linking to articles attacking his former lawyer Michael Cohen or claiming that “undercover liberal activists” lied to the judge to get on the jury constituted a violation of the order of silence.

Speaking to MSNBC, Weissmann suggested that the threat of “jail time” might be the only thing that stops Trump from violating his silence order, noting that Trump has already been fined a total of $15,000 for twice violating an order of silence imposed on him by Judge Arthur Engoron. during his civil fraud case.

Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court, April 18, 2024, in New York. A legal expert has suggested Trump should face prison time for allegedly violating a hush order. Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court, April 18, 2024, in New York. A legal expert has suggested Trump should face prison time for allegedly violating a hush order. Jabin Botsford – Swimming Pool/Getty Images

“He’s already eaten not one, but two bites of apple,” Weissmann said. “He's had these warnings. So I think when you're talking about particularly pernicious juries and pernicious efficiency, the prospect of some form of prison time, even if it's time out in a holding cell, is something that's going to be necessary.” happen.”

Weissmann added that threatening Trump with prison time should only happen after the former president's lawyers have had “an opportunity to present an explanation for what's going on.”

Emil Bove, one of Trump's lawyers, argued in New York court on Thursday that posts shared by Trump on social media did not establish “a willful violation” of the silence order and that the republication opinions of others did not constitute a violation.

Trump's legal team has been contacted for further comment via email.

Elsewhere, Weissmann suggested that any “red lines” for a judge regarding imposing stricter sanctions for violating silence orders would be a response to fears for juror safety.

“The road to hell in this country is going to be to think that we shouldn't apply exactly the same rules to Donald Trump as to any other defendant,” Weissmann told MSNBC. “Maybe it's something he's getting the judge to do, maybe it's something he wants for political reasons. It doesn't matter. All eyes are really on the judge Merchan because it's going to set the tone for how this trial will play out and it's clear that Donald Trump is testing this right now.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with “hush money.” until the 2016 elections.

The money was listed in Trump's company records as “legal fees,” which prosecutors say was part of an illegal attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential race. Trump admits to repaid the hush money of $130,000 to Cohen, but denies having an affair with Daniels.

A full jury of 12 was seated in the criminal case, with only five additional alternate jurors to be selected.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-break-gag-order-jail-trial-1892207 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos