Government officials working on small boat policy spoke of bloody migrants

Cabinet Office officials working on the government's small boat plan reportedly referred to bloody migrants and told colleagues they were expected to leave their humanity at the door, a sign of tensions in the civil service over the policy controversial.

Rowaa Ahmar, a former senior civil servant who withdrew a discrimination complaint against the Cabinet Office, has described inhumane conversations that took place within the illegal immigration task force.

She was responsible for policy at the department before resigning in 2022. She later accused individuals at the heart of Boris Johnson's government of bullying, discrimination and gaslighting.

The former civil servant, who is of Egyptian and French descent, also made allegations of systemic racism against the Cabinet Office.

I have been privy to inhumane conversations using the words 'Let them boomerang, you bloody migrants, let's take them to category C and treat them like prisoners,' she told the Guardian. I cannot reveal the legal advice, but I insisted that the legal advice be respected.

Ms Ahmar, who previously worked at the Treasury, had lodged two complaints with an employment tribunal, claiming she was subject to direct discrimination and harassment because of her gender and race, as well as than victimization.

Court documents, made public following a request accepted by news agencies, show she accused civil service chief Simon Case of showing a lack of support and having cold shoulder over his allegations of racism and harassment after his resignation.

She said that after taking over as policy lead for the illegal immigration task force on January 4, 2022, she found that civil service directors considered the environment ultra-hostile towards migrants as practical, necessary and rewarding.

File photo: Rowaa Ahmar, a former senior civil servant, has withdrawn her discrimination complaint against the Cabinet Office. ( Getty Images )

She said she had tried to move away from a system of prejudice and blame and focus on fighting criminal gangs and claimed she was not wanted at ultra-anti-crime meetings. foreigners.

Ms. Ahmar explained: My management team agreed with the racist ultra-hostility that a boomerang (no return) policy would entail, and they viewed me as (an) unwelcome visitor to their work group.

She said the team embarrassed the government and wasted taxpayers' money in a five-year, multi-million pound trial with Rwanda to send asylum seekers there, court documents reveal .

She also felt like her English communication skills were being criticized.

Ms Ahmar, who was head of the Treasury before being seconded to the Cabinet Office after June 2021, helped Britain prepare for the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November that year.

However, she claimed in court documents that she was ordered to leave the summit on November 6, 2021 after being harassed, discriminated against and victimized, saying other white staff were not subjected to the same treatment.

She pointed out bosses' criticism of his tone when he spoke as victimization.

Cabinet Secretary Mr Case and two of the other named officials, Alex Chisholm, the Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Office, and Sarah Harrison, the Director of Operations at the Cabinet Office, have all been accused of being untrustworthy about how they handled his complaints.

Simon Case is the UK's most senior civil servant (PA) ( PA Archives )

Court documents show that Mr. Case and the two other officials maintained that they played only a minor role.

The lawyers are understood to have said that these officials, who are among the highest-ranking civil servants in the country, had nothing to do with the main underlying treatment involved in Ms. Ahmars' complaint.

Their challenge is believed to indicate that the gist of her complaints against them is that when she contacted them after the event, she alleges they did not do what she wanted in response.

Mr Case, who works closely with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, stepped down as cabinet secretary in October for medical reasons, before returning to work in January.

Before being appointed cabinet secretary by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2020, Mr Case served as private secretary to the then Prince of Wales.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: These allegations are completely unfounded and the Cabinet Office has always strongly denied all allegations in this matter. We were prepared to defend them vigorously in court.

The plaintiff withdrew all his claims and we accepted this. No payments have been made, including in respect of legal costs incurred.