Vote 2024 | Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington amid secret money trial





WILMINGTON, N.C. — In a weekend respite from the courtroom, former President Donald Trump will campaign in Wilmington on Saturday as he juggles legal issues and his revenge against President Joe Biden.

It happens on the tarmac of the Aero Center at the Wilmington airport. Doors open at 3 p.m., but Trump is not expected to address the crowd until around 7 p.m.

Trump's evening stop marks his first rally since his hush money criminal trial began this week with jury selection in Manhattan.

The occasion provides the former president with another opportunity to amplify claims that his multiple ongoing indictments are an establishment conspiracy to overthrow him – and, by extension, suppress the voters who elected him to office. the first time eight years ago.

“They want to keep me off the campaign trail,” Trump insisted earlier this week in Harlem, where he visited a neighborhood convenience store and spoke to a crowd of media outside . Rather than prosecuting violent criminals, he said, “they’re going after Trump.”

Saturday's event also highlights the importance of North Carolina, a presidential battleground that Trump won by 1.5 percentage points over Biden in 2020. That's the closest margin of any States won by Trump. Saturday will be the second time in as many months that Trump has come to the state.

WATCH: Trump speaks at Greensboro rally

“The presidential race will be fought across North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a recent interview.

North Carolina is one of seven states in which the Trump and Biden campaigns have said they will devote significant campaign resources to victory. Trump has insisted he wants to expand the map, even to his native New York, which is heavily Democratic.

Most Republicans agree, however, that Trump will have a difficult path to a majority in the Electoral College if Biden wins North Carolina's 15 electoral votes. Trump tacitly recognized North Carolina's status by tapping then-Republican Chairman Michael Whatley to lead his campaign to effectively take control of the Republican National Committee.

There is no precedent for the kind of campaign Trump must now run — in North Carolina and nationally.

With opening arguments in his trial expected Monday, Trump will be confined to the courtroom for the foreseeable future, limiting his ability to see voters, raise money and make calls. Biden, conversely, spent several days this week campaigning in Pennsylvania, another key battleground. Trump aides have promised weekend rallies and events on Wednesday, the day of the week when Trump's trial is expected to be suspended. The former president's campaign also promised additional weekday appearances in New York, as well as in Harlem.

This timeline requires Trump to maximize his limited opportunities to reach voters and attract media attention beyond his indictments.

In North Carolina, Biden's campaign has already hired statewide leaders and field organizers for offices across the state. That's in addition to state party staff who launched an organizing program last year ahead of municipal elections and are looking ahead to this year's statewide elections — including an open race for governor since Cooper is not eligible to run for a third term.

“We needed to create energy on the ground as soon as possible,” said state Democratic Chairwoman Anderson Clayton, noting that North Carolina's last Democratic presidential candidate – Barack Obama in 2008 – had organized the state in a fiercely contested primary campaign that sped up voting. last year.

Matt Mercer, a spokesman for the North Carolina Republican Party, countered that veteran GOP members have been working in the state since the 2020 election cycle. Mercer said the Republican Party, from Trump to volunteers, would put the emphasis on a family-first message regarding the economy and public safety.

Voters, Mercer said, “understand the importance of what these messages mean to them in their daily lives” and are “fed up” with Biden, “whether it's skyrocketing inflation, opening of the southern border or the migrant crime crisis.

Trump will be joined Saturday by Republican candidate for North Carolina governor Mark Robinson, whom Trump has endorsed and called “Martin Luther King on steroids.” Robinson is the state's first black lieutenant governor.

Cooper narrowly won the governorship in 2016 and 2020, swaying just enough swing voters even as Trump won the state in each of those presidential elections.

Trump's visit to Wilmington comes after Cooper issued a statement blaming Trump for North Carolina's abortion ban.

The governor argued that Biden's record — low unemployment, rising wages, stabilized inflation, infrastructure and investments in green energy — would resonate in a geographically and demographically diverse state.

“Joe Biden has done more in his first two years than most presidents hope to do in two terms,” Cooper said, adding that juxtaposing Biden's accomplishments with Trump's baggage will persuade enough voters to re-elect the president .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

