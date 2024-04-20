Apple removes WhatsApp and Threads from the App Store on orders from Beijing





By Zen Soo

Hong Kong, April 19 (AP) Apple said it has removed Meta's messaging app WhatsApp and its social media app Threads from the App Store in China to comply with orders from Chinese authorities.

The apps were removed from the store on Friday after Chinese authorities cited unspecified national security concerns.

Their removal comes amid increased tensions between the United States and China over trade, technology and national security.

The European Union has threatened to ban TikTok on national security grounds. But while TikTok, owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance, is used by millions of people in the United States, apps like WhatsApp and Threads are not commonly used in China.

Instead, it's messaging app WeChat, owned by Chinese company Tencent, that reigns supreme.

Other Meta apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, remained available for download, although use of these foreign apps is blocked in China due to its Great Firewall network of filters that restrict use of foreign websites such as Google and Facebook.

The China Cyberspace Administration ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront due to national security concerns, Apple said in a statement.

We are obligated to follow the laws of the countries in which we operate, even if we disagree, Apple said.

A Meta spokesperson referred Apple for comment.

Apple, previously the world's largest smartphone maker, recently lost top spot to Korean rival Samsung Electronics. The U.S. company has faced headwinds in China, one of its three biggest markets, with sales falling after Chinese government agencies and state-owned company employees were ordered not to use the Apple devices at work.

Apple has diversified its manufacturing bases outside of China.

Its CEO Tim Cook traveled to Southeast Asia this week, visiting Hanoi and Jakarta before ending his trip in Singapore.

On Friday, he met with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, where they discussed the partnership between Singapore and Apple and Apple's continued commitment to doing business in Singapore.

Apple has committed to investing more than $250 million to expand its campus in the city-state.

Earlier this week, Cook met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, pledging to increase spending with Vietnamese suppliers.

He also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Cook later told reporters that they had spoken about Widodo's desire to promote manufacturing in Indonesia and said it was something Apple would look into. (AP) OR

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/04/19/fgn81-china-apple-ld-whatsapp.html

