Voting begins in India as Narendra Modi seeks third term as prime minister The Irish Times





Voting has begun in the first of seven rounds of India's general election, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to secure a record third five-year term, based largely on his charisma and agenda of strengthening Hindu nationalism . Opposing Mr. Modis, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a fragmented alliance of 26 opposition parties, offering an assortment of unrealistic financial incentives and impractical and controversial caste-based employment programs. [ Concerns raised over credibility of Indias election as polling day approaches ] Led by the Congress Party, this alliance claimed that its electoral fight was aimed at preventing the Indian constitution and secular democracy from being swallowed up by the BJP and its forefather and ideological mentor, the Hindu revivalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or National Body. volunteers. Voters began lining up at polling stations at 7 a.m. local time on Friday to elect 102 of the 543 lower house lawmakers, spread across 21 states and federally administered territories, which are being contested by 1,625 candidates. According to the Press Trust of India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) claimed that as of 5 p.m., nearly 60 percent of the 166 million eligible voters had cast their ballots in 187,000 polling booths, which are overseen by 1.8 million polling booths. people in a strict security framework. [ Rahul Bedi: World’s biggest democratic exercise begins in India ] Officials said a minor incident of violence had erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur, bordering Myanmar, which has been gripped by ethnic unrest since last May. A group of armed men fired several shots near a polling station in the assembly area of ​​Moirang region. No casualties were reported, but video posted on social media showed voters fleeing the shooting. Polls predict a comfortable victory for the BJP, perhaps improving on its 2019 tally of 303 MPs, 31 more than the 272 seats needed to form a government. This is despite widespread concerns about rising unemployment, skyrocketing costs of living, farmers' protests and rising pollution levels. The many guarantees Mr. Modi offers, if elected, include a series of social programs, such as the free distribution of grain. Political analysts say the BJP is seeking votes largely in the name of Mr Modis. [ With 968 million voters and 545 seats: The worlds largest democratic exercise begins in India ] Public affairs commentator Rajdeep Sardesai, writing in the Hindustan Times on Friday, said that during his last decade in power, Mr. Modi had effectively constructed a credible narrative that he was the only leader capable of delivering great future of India as a developed country and a global economic superpower. . The next round of voting for the 89 parliamentary seats will take place in a week. Voting ends June 1. The results will be known three days later.

