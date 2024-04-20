Donald Trump faces new legal headache over 'hidden debt'





Former President Donald Trump could pay off a “secret third party” with a nonexistent $50 million loan, an ethics group has claimed.

The problem arose after Barbara Jones, the court-appointed monitor who oversees Trump's businesses, discovered that Trump had taken out a $50 million loan that may not have existed. She then reported it to Judge Arthur Engoron, who fined Trump $454 million for falsely inflating the value of his assets.

In February, Engoron found Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization responsible for a scheme in which the value of Trump's net worth and assets were illegally inflated to obtain more business deals. favorable. Trump has maintained his innocence.

Trump was fined about $454 million, including interest, and would have had to post bail slightly more than that amount to prevent the state from seizing his assets, including his extensive real estate, to cover the fine. An appeals court later ruled he could post bail lower than $175 million.

Former President Donald Trump speaks as he leaves the courtroom during his civil fraud trial before Judge Arthur Engoron January 11 in New York. A court-appointed observer later questioned a $50 million loan that might not have existed.

Government watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW) sent a letter to the FBI and Justice Department asking them to investigate whether Trump falsely reported the $50 million owed to one of his own companies , Chicago Unit Acquisition LLC (“Chicago Loan”), as a liability on the nine public financial disclosure reports it filed with the Federal Election Commission (“FEC”) and the Office of Government Ethics (” OGE”). Trump filed the disclosure reports between 2015 and 2023, even though the loan “appears to have never existed,” according to CREW's letter.

“It is unclear why Mr. Trump would report a nonexistent loan as a liability owed to one of his own companies,” the letter said. “Some reports suggest the deal may be part of a tax avoidance scheme, known as debt parking, which was used by taxpayers to buy debt and then leave it in a separate entity instead. than incurring a tax liability on a debt that has been forgiven.”

This suggests that a company forgave more than $100 million in debt on a project and that Trump may have taken money from a company and put it into the Fortress loan to avoid paying taxes.

The letter states that “others speculate that the loan may be owed to a secret third party.”

The letter notes that Jones was appointed by Engoron in November 2022 to monitor Trump's financial statements and disclosures after Engoron discovered that the former president and his co-defendants had a “propensity to engage in persistent fraud in submitting false and misleading financial statements.” “.

In a status report to Engoron, Jones revealed that she had “several” discussions with representatives of the Trump Organization and was told that there was “no loan agreement that commemorates the [Chicago] ready.”

Initially, Jones was also informed that “this was a loan allegedly made between Donald J. Trump, individually, and Chicago Unit Acquisition for $48 million.” But in subsequent discussions, the Trump Organization told him that it “determined that this [Chicago] The loan never existed” and it “would be removed from all future forms submitted to the Office of Government Ethics,” according to Jones’ status report.

CREW noted that in response to the Observer's report, Trump's lawyers accused Jones of “lies” and “deliberate misinterpretations,” and denied that he was told the loan “had ever exist “.

Newsweek requested comment via email from two of Trump's lawyers on Friday.

“Donald Trump has a long history of lying about his finances, but there is a big difference between lying about it in the press and lying about it in a government disclosure,” CREW President Noah Bookbinder said in a statement.

