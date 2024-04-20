Trump's defense brought in a jury consultant to do research and help them select jurors.





The New Yorkers who could decide Donald Trump's fate were examined in real time Friday by the former president's defense team.

As potential alternative jurors were questioned by prosecutors seeking to convict Trump of illegally paying money to a porn star, and by defense attorneys trying to keep him out of prison, a jury consultant hired by Trump's legal team closely monitored nominees for telltale signs of possible bias while simultaneously feeding defense attorneys their impressions.

During that time, other jury consultants say, it is likely that a team of researchers working with the jury consultant was conducting social media and other online research to complete the portrait of each potential juror and was sending this information to Trump's lawyers in the courtroom.

All of this needs to happen relatively quickly, said veteran jury consultant Jo-Ellan Dimitrius of Dimitrius & Associates, who has been following the case and identified the firm working for Trump as Magna Legal Services.

The Philadelphia-based company did not respond to a call from NBC News, but court records show Magna served as a consultant to Trump's jury when it was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her in 2019.

It was not immediately clear whether the Manhattan district attorneys' office used its own jury consultant to vet jurors and an agency spokesperson did not respond to numerous phone calls from NBC News.

By noon, jury selection was complete and Trump's first trial was heading toward opening arguments.

The use of jury consultants for verification has become a fairly common practice.

In my experience, there is usually a consultant sitting behind the attorneys with a laptop who relays information to the attorney questioning jurors, Dimitrius said. It's usually their home office that does the social media checks and other research, because the consultant's primary role in the courtroom is to listen and monitor jurors and provide feedback to attorneys.

Sometimes background checks on potential jurors are done before questioning even begins, Dimitrius said.

Typically, the morning of jury selection, you receive a list of potential jurors, she said. So we will take an iPhone photo of the list and send it back to the office where they will begin their search.

Tampa-based jury consultant Michael Boucher of TCS, who has worked on a number of high-profile cases in New York, such as former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palins' failed defamation case against the New York Times, echoed Dimitrius.

In a case like this, we would set up a laptop at the podium and use a messaging app to stay in touch with the attorneys questioning the jurors, Boucher explained. Not only are you providing information to the attorney, finding the jurors online, but you are trying to help guide the attorney by asking the questions. Lawyers sometimes go into too much detail and need help asking follow-up questions.

At the same time, Boucher said, “We are monitoring the reactions of other jurors waiting to be questioned and relaying that information to our legal team. That way, when the next potential juror steps in, we already have an idea of ​​where they stand.

Boucher said that, in his experience, Manhattan juries tend to be sophisticated, well-educated and thoughtful. But cases involving polarizing figures like Trump or Palin sometimes attract what we call “motivated jurors,” with strong feelings for or against them.

It's very difficult to find someone who doesn't have an opinion on Trump, he said.

NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos, an attorney who practices in New York and elsewhere, agrees.

In virtually every other case in the world, there is not a strong chance that the jurors would have tweeted about the defendant or posted on social media,” Cevallos said. “This is the rare case on a million where there's a good chance We've all retweeted or tweeted something about Donald Trump.”

Renato Stabile, managing director of Dubin Research & Consulting in New York, said the ability to follow social media has revolutionized the way juries are selected and how consultants do their work.

Before, you just had to rely on what the jurors said in court, and I think lawyers depended a lot more on their experience and their instincts, and perhaps unfortunately, what stereotypes were correct or incorrect and their experience past,” Stabile said. “Now you just get a better idea of ​​what jurors are really like based on what articles they like and what they repost.

Social media review is “probably the most important part of jury selection,” said David Oscar Markus, a criminal defense attorney who, among others, successfully defended former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, against accusations of lying to the FBI.

A lot of people will come to court and say, Yes, sure, I can be fair, or I have feelings about it one way or another, but I can put all that aside and give a fair luck to the prosecution and the defense. “, Markus said. “But then once you see the messages, even if they're old messages, they kind of reveal the true feelings of the jurors.

Lisa Rubin and Corky Siemaszko reported from New York, Megan Lebowitz reported from Washington, D.C.

