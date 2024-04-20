Man sets himself on fire outside Donald Trump trial





An individual set himself on fire Friday afternoon outside the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan.

Several news networks, including Fox News and CNN, reported that a man was seen setting himself on fire outside the courthouse on Friday. Newsweek reporter Katherine Fung said: “We hear sirens inside the courthouse. »

The New York Police Department's (NYPD) Office of the Deputy Commissioner for Public Information (DCPI) confirmed to Newsweek that first responders were “helping a person outside of the courthouse.”

CNN anchor Laura Coates was seen reporting on the former president's secret trial in New York and was heard saying a man had “blazoned himself.”

“Today we observe a man completely emblazoned in front of the courthouse. We observe multiple fires breaking out around his body and his person. We saw an arm which was visible, which was engulfed in total flames” , Coates said. » declared on the air. “It's total chaos… people are wondering right now if others are in danger.”

Fung, who was in the courtroom all week, reported that some smoke remained after first responders arrived at the scene.

Police tape hangs at the site in front of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York after a man allegedly set himself on fire during the trial of US President Donald Trump in New York. New York Criminal Court after a man allegedly set himself on fire during the trial of US President Donald Trump, in New York on April 19, 2024. More ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images The context

Friday marked the fourth day of Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan, where he is accused of secretly paying money to former adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Last April, the former president was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who said Trump had “fraudulently falsified business records in New York to conceal crimes that concealed information damaging to voters during of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has continued to deny any wrongdoing in the matter.

What we know:

NYPD officials provided an update on the incident at a news conference Friday, saying the individual had been identified as Maxwell Azzarello, of St. Augustine, Florida. NYPD officials said that at 1:30 p.m. EST, the man was observed entering Collect Pond Park and entering the center. We then see him take numerous pamphlets out of his backpack and then pour an accelerant on himself, just before setting himself on fire.

Azzarello was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the New York Police Department said.

On CNN's News Central, Coates was heard saying she saw a body on the ground and several police officers running to the scene.

“We have officers right now that are taking off their coats and trying to surround this person … to prevent them from igniting further,” Coates said. “You can smell burning flesh, you can smell an accelerant, the flames continue to engulf his person.”

Newsweek's Fung reported that a sign mentioning a Substack blog page was found near where the fire broke out. On the blog mentioned on the sign, the man identified himself as Max Azzarello and said he was an investigative researcher who set himself on fire Friday.

“This extreme act of protest is intended to call attention to an urgent and important discovery: we are the victims of a totalitarian scam, and our own government (along with many of its allies) is about to hit us with a blow. 'Global apocalyptic fascist state.' the blog post says.

Views :

A number of social media users shared photos and videos of the incident on Friday.

“BREAKING: A man just set himself on fire outside the Trump trial in New York,” wrote Libs from TikTok on X, formerly Twitter.

User while Fox and CNN reported live before cutting the feed.”

And after:

Trump's trial is expected to continue over the coming weeks. It is not yet known whether the former president will make a statement about the incident outside the courthouse.

Updated 4/19/24, 1:59 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Updated 04/19/24, 2:22 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Updated 4/19/24, 3:20 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/person-sets-themself-fire-outside-donald-trump-trial-1892341 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos