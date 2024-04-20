Narendra Modi runs the school of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi | Latest news India





Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of running a school of corruption. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP had become a den of corrupt people. “Narendra Modi runs a school of corruption in the country. Under the topic 'Entire Science of Corruption', he himself teaches each chapter in detail, including 'Donation Business',” he posted on the social platform HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! “For example, how are donations collected by conducting raids? how are contracts distributed after receiving donations? how does the washing machine that washes corrupt people work? how does the “bail” game work and jail” by making agencies debt collectors? ” Gandhi, who is contesting elections from Wayanad, said. READ ALSO : Modi will not stop, fight against corruption will continue: PM The former Congress president claimed that the BJP had become a den of corrupt people, alleging that the ruling party had made this “crash course” mandatory for its leaders, for which the country is paying the price. “The INDIA bloc government will definitely shut down this school of corruption and close this course,” he added. Gandhi's attack comes days after he called Prime Minister Modi a champion of corruption, calling electoral bonds the world's biggest extortion scheme. “This election is ideological. On one side, there is the RSS and the BJP which are trying to put an end to the Constitution and the democratic system of the country and on the other side, there is the INDIA bloc which protects and defends the Constitution and the democratic system,” Gandhi said at a press conference also attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday. What did PM Modi say about electoral bonds? In an interview with news agency ANI earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the objective of electoral bonds was to curb black money. I never say there are no gaps in decision-making. We learn after discussing and we improve. There are also many opportunities for improvement in this area. But today we have completely pushed the country towards black money, that's why I say everyone will regret it. If they think honestly, everyone will regret it, Modi had said.

