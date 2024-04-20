PRESS CONFERENCE

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is preparing a number of side events for the “10th World Water Forum 2024”

Bali, April 20, 2024 – The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf) is preparing a number of side eventand other interesting activities to support the “10th World Water Forum 2024” which will take place in Bali, May 18-25, 2024.

Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno prepared a number of side events to support the “10th World Water Forum 2024” during the coordination meeting of the national committee of the 10th World Water Forum 2024 at the Bali International Convention Center, Saturday (20/4/2024).

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Menparekraf/Kabaparekraf), Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, said that in the last period of President Joko Widodo's administration, all ministries/institutions concerned all out prepare different types of support for this grand celebration which is expected to be an unforgettable experience for the delegates attending.

The main support that will be provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will be to enable delegates to experience the melukat procession which has specific spiritual significance for the Balinese people. This melukat procession will later involve the local regional government.

“In the last period of President Jokowi's administration, we will really prepare it as event to remember. And we will prepare the procession in several places side event “, said Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga during the coordination meeting of the National Committee of the 10th World Water Forum in 2024 at the Bali International Convention Center, Saturday (20/4/2024).

This melukat procession is very closely linked to the principle of life adhered to by the Balinese people regarding the Tri Hita Karana, which builds a harmonious relationship between humans and God, among themselves and with nature.

And water is a natural resource that must be preserved. Because water is a source of life for everyone. This meaning is part of the mission that the World Water Forum wants to echo.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, in collaboration with Tiket.in, will also offer a package to calculate the amount of carbon emissions emitted by delegates through carbon footprint calculator during their trip to Bali.

The aim is for the delegation to contribute to environmental sustainability through the planting of mangroves and the restoration of coral reefs.

Then, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will also participate in the Indonesia pavilion by providing tourism content with virtual reality (VR), selling low-carbon tourism packages, a series of fairs and exhibitions, in providing Wonderful Indonesia souvenirs and gift bags, presenting content. and activate the game, namely “Lokapala”, to exhibit and sell selected and quality MSME products through planograms.

“So this is what we are proposing as part of side event “or our support for this event and the participants as well as the senior officials at the level of heads of state and ministers who will participate in the World Water Forum next month,” Sandiaga said.

On the same occasion, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves), Luhut B. Pandjaitan, declared that all preparations for the holding of the World Water Forum had gone well, since the security, disaster mitigation and weather engineering to hospital preparedness. .

“In particular, Indonesia is organizing a meeting of heads of state to increase common commitment regarding the importance of water as a source of life,” Luhut said.

This year's World Water Forum is expected to produce a declaration containing Indonesia's interests regarding integrated water resources management on a small island.

“The Indonesian government is also committed to presenting the results of this forum to the UN as part of the UN Water Agenda,” Luhut said.

Also accompanying the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Director of Marketing Communications of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Titus Haridjati and the Head of the Communications Office of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, I Gusti Ayu Dewi Hendriyani.

