Politics
The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is preparing a number of side events for the “10th World Water Forum 2024”
PRESS CONFERENCE
MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND THE CREATIVE ECONOMY/AGENCY OF TOURISM AND THE CREATIVE ECONOMY*
The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is preparing a number of side events for the “10th World Water Forum 2024”
Bali, April 20, 2024 – The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf) is preparing a number of side eventand other interesting activities to support the “10th World Water Forum 2024” which will take place in Bali, May 18-25, 2024.
Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno prepared a number of side events to support the “10th World Water Forum 2024” during the coordination meeting of the national committee of the 10th World Water Forum 2024 at the Bali International Convention Center, Saturday (20/4/2024).
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Menparekraf/Kabaparekraf), Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, said that in the last period of President Joko Widodo's administration, all ministries/institutions concerned all out prepare different types of support for this grand celebration which is expected to be an unforgettable experience for the delegates attending.
The main support that will be provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will be to enable delegates to experience the melukat procession which has specific spiritual significance for the Balinese people. This melukat procession will later involve the local regional government.
“In the last period of President Jokowi's administration, we will really prepare it as event to remember. And we will prepare the procession in several places side event “, said Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga during the coordination meeting of the National Committee of the 10th World Water Forum in 2024 at the Bali International Convention Center, Saturday (20/4/2024).
This melukat procession is very closely linked to the principle of life adhered to by the Balinese people regarding the Tri Hita Karana, which builds a harmonious relationship between humans and God, among themselves and with nature.
And water is a natural resource that must be preserved. Because water is a source of life for everyone. This meaning is part of the mission that the World Water Forum wants to echo.
The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, in collaboration with Tiket.in, will also offer a package to calculate the amount of carbon emissions emitted by delegates through carbon footprint calculator during their trip to Bali.
The aim is for the delegation to contribute to environmental sustainability through the planting of mangroves and the restoration of coral reefs.
Then, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will also participate in the Indonesia pavilion by providing tourism content with virtual reality (VR), selling low-carbon tourism packages, a series of fairs and exhibitions, in providing Wonderful Indonesia souvenirs and gift bags, presenting content. and activate the game, namely “Lokapala”, to exhibit and sell selected and quality MSME products through planograms.
“So this is what we are proposing as part of side event “or our support for this event and the participants as well as the senior officials at the level of heads of state and ministers who will participate in the World Water Forum next month,” Sandiaga said.
On the same occasion, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves), Luhut B. Pandjaitan, declared that all preparations for the holding of the World Water Forum had gone well, since the security, disaster mitigation and weather engineering to hospital preparedness. .
“In particular, Indonesia is organizing a meeting of heads of state to increase common commitment regarding the importance of water as a source of life,” Luhut said.
This year's World Water Forum is expected to produce a declaration containing Indonesia's interests regarding integrated water resources management on a small island.
“The Indonesian government is also committed to presenting the results of this forum to the UN as part of the UN Water Agenda,” Luhut said.
Also accompanying the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Director of Marketing Communications of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Titus Haridjati and the Head of the Communications Office of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, I Gusti Ayu Dewi Hendriyani.
I Gusti Ayu Dewi Hendriyani
Head of communications office
Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency
|
Sources
2/ https://kemenparekraf.go.id/berita/siaran-pers-kemenparekraf-siapkan-sejumlah-side-eventuntuk-the-10th-world-water-forum-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish media: Erdogan discussed the transfer of
- The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is preparing a number of side events for the “10th World Water Forum 2024”
- Shogun actor Sanada changes Hollywood's vision of Japan
- No. 23 Softball hosts Bucknell in PL Weekend Series
- Check out the fashion items everyone is wearing on the Upper East Side
- Google Code confirms Pixel 9 Pro's advanced AI features
- Coral turns white and dies due to record ocean heat. #Shorts #Coral #BBCNews
- Israel-Gaza: At least 9 killed in Israeli airstrike in Rafah
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Aftershocks from the New Jersey earthquake continue to shake the ground, helping researchers solve a major mystery
- Relations between Xi and Lukashenko demonstrate Sino-Belarusian iron brotherhood
- 2024 USA Olympic Wrestling Trials Results