Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coup on Congress, Left in Kerala
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Christians in Kerala have had enough of the “lies” of the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF, while asserting that the community's faith in the BJP had strengthened itself.
Prime Minister Modi claimed that people from the community supported the BJP in many places, including Goa and the northeastern states.
In an interview with Asianet News ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala's 20 seats on April 26, Prime Minister Modi said the Christian community's confidence in the BJP had grown and the party would continue to do everything possible for his well-being.
The BJP has been making concerted efforts to woo the community, which is influential in a number of Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, as the party seeks to make a serious impact in the state where it has never managed to win no seats.
Replying to a question, Prime Minister Modi noted that the BJP is in power in Goa where Christians are in large numbers, and in the northeast where the community is a majority in some states and in large numbers in others.
The BJP and its allies are in power in most states in the northeastern region.
Several chief ministers and ministers are Christians, the prime minister said, noting that he frequently meets community leaders and also organizes Christmas festivities.
Community leaders in Kerala tell him how Church properties in the state are facing a crisis because of the LDF and UDF, he said, highlighting his government's efforts to help them, including fishermen.
“The Christian community is fed up with the lies of the LDF and UDF,” he said.
Acknowledging the community's contributions to the health and education sectors, Prime Minister Modi said his government supports them on many issues.
“The faith of the Christian community in us has grown and we will continue to do all we can for their well-being,” he said.
Attacking the Congress and the Left, the two main parties in Kerala, he said they were misleading people.
“Both parties are two sides of the same coin,” PM Modi said, adding that the Congress would demand in Kerala that Left leaders be jailed and would denounce “vindictive” politics if they were arrested.
Lashing out at the ruling Left Front in the state over alleged financial irregularities in cooperative banks run by Left groups, the Prime Minister said nearly Rs 1 crore belonging to the poor and common people of the State had been deposited there.
The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 90 crore and its government is seeking legal advice on returning the money to those to whom it belongs, PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister reiterated that the people have decided to elect his ruling party for another term at the Center as they can now compare their government with previous dispensations and support it in its work.
“In 2014, we brought hope to the people of India. In 2019, we instilled confidence and in 2024, we are committed to delivering the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' to the people of India,” he said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/2024-lok-sabha-elections-two-sides-of-same-coin-pm-narendra-modis-swipe-at-congress-left-in-kerala-5486605
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Day 4 of Trump's Hush-Money Criminal Trial: Takeaways
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coup on Congress, Left in Kerala
- Turkish media: Erdogan discussed the transfer of
- The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is preparing a number of side events for the “10th World Water Forum 2024”
- Shogun actor Sanada changes Hollywood's vision of Japan
- No. 23 Softball hosts Bucknell in PL Weekend Series
- Check out the fashion items everyone is wearing on the Upper East Side
- Google Code confirms Pixel 9 Pro's advanced AI features
- Coral turns white and dies due to record ocean heat. #Shorts #Coral #BBCNews
- Israel-Gaza: At least 9 killed in Israeli airstrike in Rafah
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Aftershocks from the New Jersey earthquake continue to shake the ground, helping researchers solve a major mystery