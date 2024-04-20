Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coup on Congress, Left in Kerala

Archive photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Christians in Kerala have had enough of the “lies” of the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF, while asserting that the community's faith in the BJP had strengthened itself.

Prime Minister Modi claimed that people from the community supported the BJP in many places, including Goa and the northeastern states.

In an interview with Asianet News ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala's 20 seats on April 26, Prime Minister Modi said the Christian community's confidence in the BJP had grown and the party would continue to do everything possible for his well-being.

The BJP has been making concerted efforts to woo the community, which is influential in a number of Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, as the party seeks to make a serious impact in the state where it has never managed to win no seats.

Replying to a question, Prime Minister Modi noted that the BJP is in power in Goa where Christians are in large numbers, and in the northeast where the community is a majority in some states and in large numbers in others.

The BJP and its allies are in power in most states in the northeastern region.

Several chief ministers and ministers are Christians, the prime minister said, noting that he frequently meets community leaders and also organizes Christmas festivities.

Community leaders in Kerala tell him how Church properties in the state are facing a crisis because of the LDF and UDF, he said, highlighting his government's efforts to help them, including fishermen.

“The Christian community is fed up with the lies of the LDF and UDF,” he said.

Acknowledging the community's contributions to the health and education sectors, Prime Minister Modi said his government supports them on many issues.

“The faith of the Christian community in us has grown and we will continue to do all we can for their well-being,” he said.

Attacking the Congress and the Left, the two main parties in Kerala, he said they were misleading people.

“Both parties are two sides of the same coin,” PM Modi said, adding that the Congress would demand in Kerala that Left leaders be jailed and would denounce “vindictive” politics if they were arrested.

Lashing out at the ruling Left Front in the state over alleged financial irregularities in cooperative banks run by Left groups, the Prime Minister said nearly Rs 1 crore belonging to the poor and common people of the State had been deposited there.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 90 crore and its government is seeking legal advice on returning the money to those to whom it belongs, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the people have decided to elect his ruling party for another term at the Center as they can now compare their government with previous dispensations and support it in its work.

“In 2014, we brought hope to the people of India. In 2019, we instilled confidence and in 2024, we are committed to delivering the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' to the people of India,” he said.

