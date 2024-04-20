Day 4 of Trump's Hush-Money Criminal Trial: Takeaways





The first week of Donald J. Trump's criminal trial ended with a disturbing twist: a 37-year-old man set himself on fire outside the courthouse, an event that overshadowed the legal proceedings inside .

News of the immolation broke in the press just as the final members of Mr. Trump's jury, including 12 seated jurors and six alternates, were being sworn in. Reporters rushed out of the Lower Manhattan courtroom.

But the pace of testing, faster than expected, has not slowed down. After lunch, Judge Juan M. Merchan held a hearing to determine what questions prosecutors could ask Mr. Trump if he were to testify in his own defense.

Mr. Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying 34 business records in an attempt to conceal a payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who said they had a sexual relationship in 2006. Prosecutors said that he had done it to improve his chances. to win the elections. He denied the accusations; the former president could face probation or prison if convicted.

Opening statements in the case are expected Monday.

Here are five takeaways from the fourth day and first week of Mr. Trump's trial:

We have our jury. And many probably know the Lexington Avenue Subway.

The process has been grueling at times, but we have a panel of 12 Manhattan residents who make up the jury, and six alternates, who will hear the evidence and may be called upon to intervene if jurors are excused or disqualified.

They're a diverse group, both in their neighborhoods and in their professions: an educator from Harlem, a techie from Chelsea, a product manager from Upper Manhattan. The replacements who were added Friday included a fashion worker from Chinatown, an information technology specialist from Inwood and an unemployed woman from Murray Hill.

The most represented district? It appears to be the Upper East Side, with five serving jurors or alternates.

Trump is almost out of options to slow down.

Mr. Trump’s dominant legal tactic has always been to delay, delay, delay. But on Friday, Mr. Trump's efforts to preempt next week's opening statements and subsequent testimony appeared to be running out of steam.

As jury selection concluded, Mr. Trump lost his bid at an appeals court to stay the proceedings while a full court panel could consider a motion to move the trial out of Manhattan.

Judge Merchan also appeared to be done with his efforts to further stall the case, telling defense attorneys unequivocally that he would continue the case on Monday.

Prosecutors are seeking permission to confront Trump about his legal losses.

Mr. Trump said he wanted to testify, saying he wanted to tell the truth and that the prosecution had no case. But if he testifies, he will open himself to questions from prosecutors, who cannot otherwise compel him to speak.

On Friday, Judge Merchan held a hearing on what prosecutors could question Mr. Trump about if he were to testify, including a civil fraud trial in which the New York attorney general won $454 million from the former president after proving he conspired with others. inflate his net worth. Prosecutors are also seeking civil juries that concluded last year that Mr. Trump was responsible for sexually abusing the writer E. Jean Carroll.

Emil Bove, Mr. Trump's lawyer, said introducing questions about the civil fraud trial would drag the criminal trial into a hole and confuse jurors.

Judge Merchan said he would rule on Monday, likely before opening statements.

The immolation broke the focus on Mr. Trump, if only briefly.

Around 1:35 p.m., as Judge Merchan was preparing to swear in five deputies, a scene of horror broke out in a small park right in front of the courtroom: a man had set himself on fire. after dropping leaflets promulgating anti-government conspiracy theories. in the air. Onlookers screamed and bright orange flames engulfed the man.

The man, identified as Max Azzarello, 37, of St. Augustine, Florida, was taken to the hospital and died Friday evening.

The self-immolation, which occurred just behind a battery of television news crews, achieved what seemed impossible, temporarily distracting attention from Mr. Trump's legal battles.

Later Friday afternoon, Judge Merchan reconvened the court, but the repercussions continued. Officials said many people in the courts were deeply shaken and saddened.

The entire court is affected by this situation, said Al Baker, a court spokesman.

The trial was expected to be dramatic. He lived up to his expectations.

There was a crush of reporters at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building and a rebellious and controversial defendant, launching attacks on the prosecution and the judge as he entered the courtroom. There were clashes in court and unexpected twists and turns.

The first week of Mr. Trump's trial has been nothing short of dramatic, with a steady stream of potential jurors saying they simply can't be impartial, and defense attorneys often struggling in vain to get rid of jurors whom they felt could not be fair. . Some potential jurors cried at the thought of serving on the jury.

However, the real testimony and evidence are yet to come in a trial that is expected to last weeks and include even more electric moments, notably that of Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump's former fixer, facing his former boss in court. (And testify against him.)

Ms. Daniels could testify, as could Karen McDougal, a Playboy model who said she, too, had an affair with Mr. Trump. (He also denies it.) Hope Hicks, Mr. Trump’s former communications director, is also on the list of potential witnesses.

All of this suggests that more theater might be on the horizon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/19/nyregion/trump-trial-man-fire-takeaways.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos