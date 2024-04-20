Imran Khan says he was barely able to function while battling deep, severe depression: I tried my best to disappear | Bollywood News





Actor Imran Khan, who has been away from the limelight since Katti Batti in 2015, has been engaging with his fans on social media in recent months. Unlike many actors who fade from the public consciousness, Imran received a warm reception from his fans, which started a conversation about a possible return to acting. In a recent interview, Imran opened up about how a “mental health scare” made him re-evaluate his life and convinced him that stepping away from films would be the best thing to do.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Imran said he had a “mental health scare” that made him realize he was not “healthy, strong, capable.” Imran said that it was around 2016-2017 that he “started making (his mental health his) priority”. Imran said he realized that “being an actor is optional, these things are not optional” as he began to prioritize his well-being.

When asked where he had disappeared to all these years, Imran said he had “stayed away” from the trappings of the film industry because he was “not able to get involved in any part of it.” He added that it was not so difficult to move away from the glamorous and seductive life of cinema because he was not initially attracted to it.

“The week before Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na released, no one would have cared if I was walking down the street; “The week after its release, suddenly there were people running after my car,” he said before adding: “A film doesn’t do well, the same people from the industry who were champing at the bit to show up and pat me on the back are suddenly like, “You're not in season, you don't have the right kind of flavor.”

Imran spoke about this phase of his life and said that when he moved away, he missed films, but mainly spent his time treating himself. “During those years, I just wasn't able to do those things. I was barely able to function. When you're battling deep, severe depression, just getting up in the morning, brushing your teeth and taking a shower is a monumental task,” he said, mentioning that getting to appointments your usual therapies was a task in itself.

Imran said he never tried to hold on to the fame he had, in fact, he tried his best to fade away. “I did my best to disappear. I did not engage through these discussions. You know how desperately people cling to the spotlight, but I don't. I did the exact opposite of what you're supposed to do to stay relevant. Yet here we are, and here I am,” he said.

