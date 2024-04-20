Time, live stream and information





Former President Donald Trump is expected to make a campaign stop in North Carolina on Saturday, his first rally since his secret trial began in New York.

Trump and President Joe Biden clinched the Republican and Democratic party nominations, respectively, with each winning a majority of the state's primaries as they seek re-election this year to a second term. However, a rematch in 2020 is unpopular, with voters regularly telling pollsters they believe neither should seek another term for a variety of reasons. Hypothetical general election matchups have generally shown the two neck and neck, on average.

On Saturday, Trump is expected to speak at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, a crucial state for the 2024 election since he previously won the state in 2020.

The event takes place at the Wilmington Airport Aero Center Tarmac. While doors open to attendees at 3 p.m., the former president is not expected to address the crowd until around 7 p.m. Those unable to attend in person can stream the event live on the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) website, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally April 2 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Trump is expected to make a campaign stop in North Carolina on Saturday, his first rally since his silence in New York… Former President Donald Trump arrives for an April 2 rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Trump is expected to make a campaign stop in North Carolina on Saturday, his first rally since his secret trial began in New York. More from Scott Olson/Getty Images

North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, who currently serves as the state's lieutenant governor, is also expected to speak at the rally. While Trump is in North Carolina, he is also expected to fundraise with Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley, who previously served as chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, as well as Trump's daughter-in-law. Trump and RNC co-chair Lara Trump.

This is Trump's first campaign rally since his criminal trial began in New York earlier this week, as final jurors were seated Friday.

On Monday, Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case. Following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 on charges of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during from his 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said the charges against him were politically motivated.

Opening statements in the trial are expected to begin Monday.

This is not the first time Trump has visited North Carolina, as the former president previously made a campaign stop in early March at the Greensboro Coliseum for his “Get Out the Vote” rally.

Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also began making regular visits to the state. Both were in Raleigh late last month and Harris was back in North Carolina on April 4 for a speech in Charlotte.

North Carolina hasn't voted for a Democrat for president since 2008, when former President Barack Obama won the state.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-north-carolina-2024-election-campaign-rally-1892487 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos