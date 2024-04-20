West Sulawesi Acting Governor Asks Community to Show Value of Reliability During President's Visit





Liputan6.com, Mamuju – The West Sulawesi Provincial Government held a stabilization meeting with the Presidential Secretary (Setpres) to prepare plans for President Joko Widodo's visit to the 33rd province. The meeting in Graha Sandeq, West Sulawesi Provincial Government, was attended by Pangdam XIV Hasanuddin, Head of the West Sulawesi Regional Police, Forkopimda and the Regency Government, Saturday (04/20/24). At the end of the meeting, the schedule for President Joko Widodo's visit was agreed. The President is expected to arrive at Tampa Padang Mamuju Airport on April 22, 2024 in the afternoon and proceed directly to Grand Maleo Hotel Mamuju for rest. Continuing on the second day, Tuesday April 23, 2024, the first visit took place at SMK 1 Rangas Mamuju as part of the inauguration of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of buildings affected by the 6.2 Majene Mamuju earthquake in 2021. From SMK 1 Rangas Mamuju to Makorem 142 Tatag field, then to Mamasa by helicopter. Arrival at Lambanan Mamasa Field is estimated at 09:50 WITA. In Mamasa, the President's delegation visited two points, namely the market and the Kondosapata regional hospital. After the exam, rest and return to Tampa Padang Airport by helicopter, then continue the journey back to Jakarta. West Sulawesi Acting Governor Zudan Arif Fakrulloh hopes that the report of the president's working visit will become a common guide for all relevant elements, especially the Mamuju and Mamasa regency governments. The implementation of visits to a number of points such as schools will be simplified so as not to disrupt the teaching and learning process. “The President's visit is a matter of pride for us, we prepare everything so that if we expect something from the President, we convey it in the right way, with good manners and with high ethics. Together we ensure that that everything takes place in an atmosphere of good morals and ethics “Truly conveying our values ​​of independence to the people of West Sulawesi,” concluded Zudan. Regarding the security of the Commander of the XIV Regional Military Command Hasanuddin Makassar, TNI Major General Bobby Rinal Makmun, West Sulawesi Regional Police Chief Inspector General Pol Adang Ginanjar pledged to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit of the Indonesian president. “Several points should be of mutual interest, such as the weather which could change the agreed schedule,” said Pangdam XIV Hasanuddin.

