Egypt aims to double trade with Turkey to $15 billion (Shukry to Erdogan)





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Istanbul – Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

CAIRO – April 20, 2024: Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed Egypt's aspirations to strengthen trade with Turkey during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday in Istanbul. Shoukry said Egypt hopes to increase the current trade volume from $7 billion in 2023 to $15 billion in the coming years, marking a significant boost in economic cooperation between the two countries. The meeting took place two months after Erdogan's visit to Egypt in February, which marked a significant turning point in decade-long strained bilateral relations. Shoukry stressed Egypt's desire to see an increase in Turkish investments in the country. Shoukry said his visit to Istanbul comes as part of preparations for President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's planned visit to Turkey, following Erdogan's invitation to hold the first meeting of the Egyptian-Turkish strategic council of high level. Erdogan conveyed his greetings to President Sissi and expressed his desire to welcome the Egyptian president to Turkey as soon as possible. Shoukry and Erdogan stressed the importance of cooperation between Egypt and Turkey in various fields to strengthen bilateral relations. Ceasefire in Gaza, regional issues They discussed regional issues of common interest, with particular emphasis on the crisis in Gaza. Shoukry and Erdogan stressed the urgent need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. They also expressed concerns about the potential consequences of any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah and stressed the need for Egyptian-Turkish collaboration to avoid conflict spillovers. Furthermore, Shoukry and Erdogan stressed the importance of Egyptian-Turkish coordination in implementing international resolutions aimed at resolving the Libyan crisis. Regarding the Syrian crisis, Shoukry stressed the need to reach a political settlement based on Resolution 2254 to guarantee Syria's sovereignty, security and stability. The discussion also touched on the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Relationship Fast Facts Erdogan's visit to Egypt in February was his first official visit to the country since 2012, demonstrating the two countries' efforts to improve relations after a decade of tensions. Last year, Egypt and Turkey announced the improvement of their diplomatic relations, including the exchange of ambassadors, following rounds of exploratory talks. Additionally, Egypt and Turkey have collaborated to provide aid to Gaza, with Turkey sending significant amounts of aid to the war-torn region. Turkey sent medical personnel to provide health services to the injured in Egypt's Al-Arish hospitals, housing patients from Gaza and injured Palestinians.

