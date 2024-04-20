PM Modi says Enforcement Directorate's effectiveness improved after 2014, presents before and after statistics





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the effectiveness of the Enforcement Directorate had improved after 2014 and provided statistics to prove it. PM Modi said ED had filed less than 1,800 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before 2014. This number increased to over 5,000 after coming to power of the NDA government, PM Modi said. This is “proof of their improved effectiveness,” the Prime Minister said in an interview with Asianet News. He added that the number of searches carried out also increased, from 84 to 7,000 before and after 2014. PM Modi also addressed allegations raised by opposition parties that central agencies are being used to target them. He said only three per cent of corruption cases recorded by the ED involved people involved in politics. He also addressed criticism leveled by opposition parties and said: “If an institution was created to fight corruption, questions should be asked if it is not doing its job. There’s no point in asking questions because he’s doing his job.” The prime minister added that the government should let investigative agencies work independently and should not hinder their work in the name of their political interests. ON LOK SABHA POLLS Prime Minister Modi said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are “critical” as the country's voters “have experienced what a stable government can do” after “unstable governments for three decades”. The Prime Minister said such “unstable governments” have caused a lot of damage to the country and the ongoing general elections are important as citizens will vote based on their experience. “I believe the 2024 elections are not fought by the BJP or Modi. It is an initiative of the people,” the Prime Minister said. He also spoke about his appointment as Prime Minister in 2014 and said: “The people had hopes in me, and I had hopes of fulfilling the hopes of the people of the country. I don't govern, I serve. Running a government, for me, does not mean taking advantage of my position while running a government. » The prime minister criticized previous governments and said they had failed to work towards strengthening India's relations with West Asia. Prime Minister Modi said India's relationship with these countries has moved from a “seller/buyer” dynamic to more comprehensive development. Published by: chingkheinganbi mayengbam Published on: April 20, 2024 To agree

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-praises-enforcement-directorate-efficiency-cases-filed-before-after-2014-2529687-2024-04-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos