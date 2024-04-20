Donald Trump could lose Secret Service protection under new bill





A prominent House Democrat has introduced new legislation that would strip criminals of Secret Service protection, specifically mentioning former President Donald Trump in the event he is convicted in one or more of his criminal trials.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, introduces the Denial of Infinite Security and Government Resources to Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protected Acts – or the DISGRACED Act – which would end Secret Service protections for those convicted of either state or local crimes.

Trump, whose first of four criminal trials involving secret payments and alleged falsified records before the 2016 presidential election, is specifically mentioned by Thompson as someone whose protective privileges would be affected if he were convicted.

The bill would only affect individuals whose offense “is punishable by imprisonment of at least one year.”

A source in Thompson's office told Newsweek that the bill would affect anyone convicted of a crime and otherwise benefit from Secret Service protection, adding: “No one should get special treatment, and that includes the former president.”

Thompson argued that current law does not contemplate how or whether Secret Service protection should or would be provided in the event that Trump — the presumptive Republican presidential nominee — or anyone else currently in need of protection was sentenced to prison.

“As a result, current law may pose an obstacle to the fair administration of justice and present logistical difficulties for both Secret Service and corrections authorities at the federal and state levels,” Thompson said.

In 1965, Congress authorized lifetime protection for a former president and his wife unless they refused service. Leading presidential and vice presidential candidates, as well as their spouses, also receive Secret Service protection within 120 days of a general election.

“This bill would eliminate the potential for conflicts of authority within prisons and allow judges to assess individuals' sentences without having to consider the logistical issues of convicts receiving Secret Service protection.”

The bill raises no punitive concerns, he added, saying its goal “is to entrust the protection of inmates to the appropriate prison authorities rather than involving the Secret Service.”

Secret Service protection for presidents, other high-ranking officials, and certain family members of those officials dates back to 1901. After the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, protection was extended to presidential nominees of major gone.

This angered independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of Senator Kennedy. At the end of March, for the fifth time, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas rejected his request for protection.

Kennedy called the decisions “politically motivated.”

