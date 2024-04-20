Imran writes to Qazi seeking justice for PTI





ISLAMABAD:

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and drew his attention to seven key issues which he said required an urgent intervention by the highest court and highest judge to safeguard the rule of law and maintain the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

In his letter, the former prime minister urged the CJP to take note of the NAB giving a nod to ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case; examine the Bahawalnagar incident; follow up on letter from six High Court judges; correct the petition calling for an independent investigation into the events of May 9; inquire about Commissioner Rawalpindi's statement regarding election rigging; respond to petitions regarding the rigging of the February 8 general elections; and see how the reserved seats were allocated in the national and provincial assemblies.

While drawing the attention of the CJP to the seven issues, the PTI supremo reminded him that the entire nation is watching him and quoted the words of one of the greatest and most influential scientists of all time, Albert Einstein: “The world is a dangerous place. , not because of those who do evil, but because of those who watch and do nothing. »

In the letter, Khan conveyed to CJP Isa that the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution had fallen to new lows in Pakistan under his leadership, saying this had brought about the gradual emergence of the “law of the jungle and the implementation of the primitive doctrine that might is right.

“I have no doubt that if our higher judiciary, with your common sense at its helm, did not intervene meaningfully as guardian of the Constitution and ultimate arbiter of justice, and if the above situation prevailed,” Imran said, “it would be fatal to any civilized order in the world.”

He then brought seven issues to the attention of the CJP Isa, saying that some of them fall under petitions already pending before the Supreme Court, while others involve facts and circumstances that blatantly call for intervention rapid on the own initiative of the judiciary, but, in each case, In this case, “so far it has been in vain”.

Nawaz's Toshakhana affair

Firstly, Khan's letter which was officially released by his party states that the CJP should take note of the sudden decision of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to exonerate former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that the case had been pursued for years and has now been abandoned. Furthermore, he demanded an investigation against NAB Chairman Nazir Ahmed Butt and demanded his dismissal.

Bahawalnagar incident

Secondly, Khan urged the “dear” CJP to look into the Bahawalnagar incident, saying it should serve as an eye-opener on the unbalanced state of uniformed vigilante justice in Pakistan. Khan recalled that for months, the police repeatedly crossed all known limits of a civilized society by raiding, vandalizing and looting the homes of unarmed citizens – mostly PTI workers – and that no one came to the rescue of defenseless men and women. and children. “Unfortunately,” he declared, “our judiciary, instead of intervening, remained a spectator in the face of all these excesses.”

Referring to the way women belonging to the PTI have been treated so far, Khan's letter said this raises the question: “should the fundamental rights to human dignity and privacy of the home be enforced only through the barrel of the gun, or does the judiciary retain some semblance of authority to enforce them at all levels? »

“The boundaries drawn by our Constitution between the different pillars of the State are blurring until they disappear, and we must put an end to them before it is too late,” we read in the letter.

Letter from six IHC judges

Third, Khan urged the CJP to act on the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court, complaining of being subjected to blackmail, harassment and coercion by “members of the executive, including agents of intelligence agencies.

Recalling the pressures on different judges, Khan said it could not be more ironic that in this day and age, those who are supposed to provide justice to citizens, those who have a duty to ensure justice to others, are themselves seeking- same justice. So far, he said, the Supreme Court's action on the subject has been soft and indecisive. By failing the judges, he added, the people's confidence in the justice system, which is already undergoing significant erosion, will be dismantled and demolished.

Transparent investigation into the events of May 9

Fourth, the letter states that Khan estimates that 90 percent of those incarcerated and tried in connection with the May 9 incidents “did not engage in any violence.” But the state plays the role of judge, jury and executioner in all these trials. He informed the CJP that a constitutional petition “calling for an independent, transparent and thorough investigation into who actually incited and carried out the May 9 violence” had been pending before the Supreme Court since May 25, 2023. “In the interest of complete justice,” he insisted, “this matter must be resolved and decided as a priority.”

Where has Commissioner Rawalpindi gone?

Fifth, Khan referred to the Rawalpindi Division Commissioner's surprising press conference on February 17, 2024, regarding the alleged manipulation of the February 8 election results. PTI founder asked CJP to review commissioner's subsequent retraction; which he was in the custody of until the time he arrived and has now disappeared from public view, claiming that it is a mystery to everyone.

“Stolen warrant”

Sixth, Khan drew the CJP's attention to a series of petitions, including one filed by the PTI, insisting that, contrary to constitutional stipulations, the general elections on February 8, 2024 were not “conducted in a manner honest, fair, equitable and in accordance with the law, and that corrupt practices were not protected therein. He said petitions have been pending in the SC for over two months now, calling for upholding the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution by fixing and deciding all such petitions on priority.

Reserved places

Finally, he drew the attention of the Chief Justice to the manner in which the subject of allocation of reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies has been handled by the Election Commission of Pakistan and by the Speakers of several of the Houses concerned. He said the pending petitions in this regard should also be fixed and decided on priority in the interest of justice. “Inaction on the part of you and the Supreme Court on each of the above-mentioned issues of great importance,” he said, “would deepen the constitutional crisis the country already faces and push it further closer to the abyss. »

“Yours faithfully”

Surprisingly, in the letter, Imran reminded the CJP how he faced state wrath in the form of a reference to the Supreme Judicial Council a few years ago – when Khan was prime minister. Likewise, he reminded the CJP of the occasion when he spoke at the joint sitting of Parliament on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution of Pakistan, saying that a copy of the Constitution was held in hand in public view before proclaiming that the book was the flagship of the CJP after the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH).

“As what I believe to be the majority of our population faces the wrath of the state,” Khan concluded, “the time has come for you to prove whether its proclamation of the supremacy of the Constitution is real” or whether it was just a simple statement. empty rhetoric.

