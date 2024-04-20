Donald Trump 'dozed off' in court for third time after MAGA calls his sleep a 'trick'





Donald Trump appears to have been caught napping for the third time during a hearing for his secret trial. Die-hard Trump supporters have already claimed that he was acting out and that his napping episodes were a “ruse.”

The former president is accused of falsifying company records to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels after she alleged they had an affair around the time he married Melania Trump.

Donald Trump caught taking a nap for the third time

According to a report, Trump was caught dozing while jury selection in his secret trial was underway on Wednesday.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote that the former president “appears to have fallen asleep in court again” after being caught napping twice.

“This happened several times just now. His eyes remained closed for long periods of time and his head fell twice,” Haberman reported.

The reporter pointed out that the first time Trump was caught sleeping was on Monday, when the trial began.

“Even as a judge heard arguments on last-minute questions in a criminal case that centers on salacious allegations and threatens to upend his presidential bid, Mr. Trump appeared to fall asleep several times, his mouth dropping. letting go and his head falling onto his chest,” Haberman reported.

She continued: “The former president's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, passed notes to him for several minutes before Mr. Trump appeared to jolt awake and notice them.”

MAGA supporters think the former president is pretending to fall asleep

The Trump aide flatly denied reports that the billionaire politician was sleeping in court, with many of his supporters saying he was only acting to show how he didn't mind the trial, according to Page Six.

“This is 100% fake news from 'reporters' who weren't even in the courtroom,” a Trump campaign spokesperson said.

According to the outlet, die-hard Trump supporters have suggested that the former president's antics are just theater to show how unbothered he is by the trial, which he has often called a “scam.” .

“He thinks it’s bullshit, it’s boring, it’s not worth it,” the source said. “It's a ruse. Everything he does is calculated. He never falls asleep. It's not something he does. He goes to several meetings a day.”

Ivanka Trump distanced herself from the trial

According to Page Six, Trump is expected to do without the support of the women in his life for the trial. His daughter, Ivanka, was spotted in Manhattan this week, but sources say she won't be coming to court to show her support.

The former White House adviser made a rare sighting in New York this week after she was seen leaving the luxury Aman Hotel in Midtown with a wide smile on her face.

It happened as jurors were being selected for her father's trial at a downtown courthouse, sparking speculation that she would attend the hearing to support him. However, a source said she would never appear in court for the secret trial.

“I'm told Ivanka has spoken to her father over the past few days and is as supportive as ever,” the source said.

They added: “One thing that is certain is that she will not be in court for Stormy Daniels' trial, and neither will Melania. The trial remains embarrassing for all of Trump's wives.”

Donald Trump's lawyers say Stormy Daniels 'refused' subpoena

Trump's lawyers have now claimed that Daniels “refused” a subpoena related to the trial and was allegedly left “at his feet” outside a bar in New York.

In a court filing viewed by RadarOnline, a server hired by Trump's lawyers claimed the former adult film star shunned him after he approached her with documents demanding information related to a recent documentary about her life and her alleged affair with Trump.

“I stated that she was notified that I had identified her and explained to her what the documents were,” process server Dominic DellaPorte wrote in the court filing.

“She didn't recognize me and kept walking inside the room,” he continued, “and she had no expression on her face.”

The 'Apprentice' alumnus is accused of falsifying company documents in connection with a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence her over an alleged affair they would have had.

Donald Trump demands removal of gag order

On his Truth Social platform, the former president railed against the order of silence during his secret trial, lambasting Judge Merchan for apparently preventing him from responding to people who were “lying” about him on television .

“This confrontational, hateful Trump judge won't let me respond to people who lie on TV and spew hate all day long,” Trump said.

He added: “He is ignoring my lawyers and my legal team. The New York “justice” system is decimated by criticism from around the world. I want to speak or at least be able to respond. Election interference! , UNCONSTITUTIONAL TRIAL! Remove the gag order!!!”

