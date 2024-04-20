Important and powerful personalities in India and abroad joined hands to oust me from power, says PM Modi





“Serving mothers, sisters and daughters and protecting them is Modi’s priority,” he said, listing the steps taken by his government for the welfare of women in the last ten years, as support for their self-help groups and the creation of “Lakhpati Didis”. Modi also lashed out at the Congress and the INDIA bloc, saying the opposition alliance had no leader or vision for the future and their history was riddled with scams. “INDI alliance doesn't even have a leader at present, and has no vision for the future and its history is one of scams, that's why people say abki baar Modi Sarkar,” did he declare. The Prime Minister claimed that the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha on Friday went in favor of the NDA and 'Viksit Bharat'. Praising JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who shared the stage with him, for his energy and commitment at the age of 90, Modi said he takes inspiration him too. “I would like to express my gratitude to HD Deve Gowda for his enthusiasm and proactivity. A young man like me takes a lot of inspiration from him… His commitment to Karnataka, the pain in his heart over the plight of Karnataka today and the 'josh' in his voice is testimony to the bright future of Karnataka,” Modi said, while thanking Gowda for his “blessings”. The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year. Former minister K Sudhakar is the BJP candidate from Chikkaballapur, while his alliance partner JD(S) has fielded M Mallesh Babu from neighboring Kolar. The Congress fielded MS Raksha Ramaiah, son of former minister MR Seetharam in Chikkaballapur and KV Gowtham, in Kolar. Karnataka will go to polls in two phases. While 14 Lok Sabha segments in the south of the state will vote on April 26, the remaining 14 constituencies in the north will vote in the second phase on May 7. (With contributions from PTI and ANI)

