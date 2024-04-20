Imran Khan only owns 3 plates, 1 sofa and a vacuum cleaner





Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who was last seen in the film Katti Batti, has opened up about why he decided to leave the film industry and if he ever regretted the decision.

In an interview with Film Companion, when asked by Anupama Chopra if he regretted taking a break from the industry, Imran spoke at length about how his “unusual” upbringing made him see life as bigger than life. 'be an actor.

“Before becoming an actor, I had already lived several lives, I did not grow up in Bombay. Or anywhere. I have traveled to many cities, countries and different schools. My schooling was unusual. I attended a number of very unorthodox non-traditional schools. I spent some of my formative years, between the ages of 11 and 15, in a gurukul, literally without electricity. We lit kerosene lamps every evening, that's how we had light. We farmed, we grew our own food; we got water from a stream; we cut firewood. As such, I have always felt that life is bigger. I can't be a one-dimensional person, I am a Bollywood actor and the sum total of my personality and my life is linked to the fact that I have acted in 12 films,” Imran explained in the interview.

Dr Rohan Kumar, Consultant Psychiatrist at Regency Hospital, explained in a previous interaction within dedianexpress.com that mental health breaks provide respite from the demands and stressors of work, allowing individuals to recharge their batteries both physically and mentally. This time off can prevent burnout, improve resilience and contribute to long-term job satisfaction, he added. Treating mental health issues early can also prevent more serious illnesses from developing, as was the case in Imran's case.

Imran revealed that at the time of his exit from the industry, he reached a point where his version of himself did not match reality. The former actor said this disconnect is what ultimately led him to prioritize his mental health, which is when he decided to leave the industry. Around 2016-2017, I started making it my priority, where I thought I could leave my work aside for the time being. It's not my job to be an actor. I can be an actor if I want to, I can't be an actor if I don't want these things. It was optional, fixing me is not optional,” he told Anupama Chopra.

If someone were to have a health problem, like a heart attack at a young age, Imran said, he would drop everything and think: I'm going to change my lifestyle, I'm going to exercise, I'm going to diet . I'm going to drink kale juice and do whatever it takes to get better. The same should be true for mental health.

In this process, Imran also abandoned his palatial bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra, opting instead for a minimalist life by moving into an empty apartment five years ago, around the time he divorced his first wife, Avantika Malik.

He said: “I started by moving into what was essentially an empty space. I started bringing things into the space based on my needs. I had a TV because I like to watch movies and I had a couch. And then, little by little, I started bringing things only based on what I really needed. The actor continued: I didn't have live-in staff; I had someone who came every two days to do the heavy cleaning. But I bought myself one of those Dyson vacuums and I said to myself: I'm going to clean myself. If I only have three plates, one for each meal, breakfast, lunch, dinner, there are only three plates to wash. So how big could the mess be?

Many of us live in denial and struggle to understand that clutter affects our level of efficiency, ultimately leading to a subconscious anxiety of constantly being unable to choose and therefore procrastinating, Jenisha Shah, psychologist and associate of awareness at Mpower- the Centre, Mumbai, facilitator of therapeutic movements, previously told indianexpress.com during an interaction.

