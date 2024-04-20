Blinken to visit China amid claims of Russian support Radio Free Asia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China on Wednesday, according to a senior State Department official, on a trip that comes as he and others in Washington accuse Beijing of fueling the war Russia in Ukraine by helping to resupply its army.

Blinken will travel to Shanghai and Beijing from Wednesday to Friday, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans in advance. The official said he could not yet confirm whether Blinken would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit.

The trip will attempt to build on recent diplomatic approach in Beijing, the official explained, but would also require communicating clearly and directly [American] concerns on bilateral, regional and global issues on which China and the United States differ on policy.

Among other issues, Blinken will raise deep concerns about Chinese companies' alleged support for Russia's defense industrial base, the crisis in the Middle East and Myanmar, the Taiwan issue and the recent China crisis. provocation in the South China Sea, he said.

But the official downplayed the likelihood of outcomes, with many differences between Washington and Beijing now running deep.

I would like to make it clear that we are realistic and lucid about the prospects for progress on each of these issues, he declared.

He also demurred when asked whether Blinken would meet with Xi on Friday, as rumored. But he said more details on the schedule would be released later.

You can safely expect him to spend a lot of time with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he said. We are confident that our Chinese hosts will organize a productive and constructive visit.

Fueling the war in Ukraine

U.S. officials have accused Chinese companies since last week of keeping Russia's war effort afloat by exporting technology needed to rebuild the country's defense industrial base that supplies its military.

Speaking to reporters Friday on the Italian island of Capri ahead of the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting, Blinken said U.S. intelligence had This is not a direct supply of weapons by China to Russia, but rather a supply of necessary inputs to the Russian defense industry.

This support allows Russia to continue its aggression against Ukraine, he said, allowing Moscow to rebuild its defense capacity, to which the Ukrainians have done so much damage.

When it comes to weapons, what we've seen, of course, is that North Korea and Iran are primarily supplying products to Russia, Blinken said.

When it comes to Russia's defense industrial base, the current biggest contributor is China, he explained. We see China sharing machine tools, semiconductors, [and] other dual-use goods that helped Russia rebuild the defense industrial base that sanctions and export controls had done so much to degrade.

Beijing was trying, Blinken said, to covertly help Russia in the war in Ukraine while openly seeking to improve relations with Europe. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with Xi In Beijing Tuesday, and Xi is ready to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris next month.

If China claims, on the one hand, to want good relations with Europe, he said, it cannot, on the other hand, fuel what constitutes the greatest threat to European security since the end of the cold war.

The G7 group, which also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, also issued a statement on Friday calling on China to pressure Russia to end to its military aggression.

The seven foreign ministers also expressed concern over Chinese companies' transfers of dual-use materials and components for weapons and equipment for military production to Russia.

In an email to Radio Free Asia, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, did not deny Blinkens' claims.

But he said China was neither party to nor involved in the Ukraine crisis and that the country's position on the war was fair and objective.

We actively promote peace talks and have not provided weapons to any party to the conflict, Liu said. At the same time, China and Russia have every right to normal economic and trade cooperation, which should not be hindered or restricted.

It's not the only tension

Blinken's trip will take place amid a host of other feuds between the world's two major powers that have been simmering since last year's Xi-Biden talks.

In a speech On Thursday, at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, FBI Director Christopher Wray reiterated claims he made to Congress earlier this year that Chinese hackers were targeting key U.S. infrastructure and waited to be able wreak havoc in case of conflict.

On April 11, Biden in particular warned Beijing said the United States would come to the aid of Philippine ships in the South China Sea if they were attacked by China, calling the commitment ironclad.

On the economic front, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who herself visited Beijing this month, criticized Beijing for what it says is excessive subsidy of green technologies, with cheap Chinese exports paralyzing the development of competing industries around the world.

Xi also expressed his concerns to Biden during a phone call April 2 around a bill it would allow the US president to ban the popular social media app TikTok, which US officials have called a national security threat, if its Chinese parent company does not divest.

China, for its part, on Friday forced Apple to clean up social media apps WhatsApp and Threads, both owned by Facebook parent company Meta, from its App Store, citing national security concerns.

Blinken will be accompanied on his trip by Liz Allen, Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs; Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific; Todd Robinson, the undersecretary for narcotics and law enforcement; and Nathaniel Fick, the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy.