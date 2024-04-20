Boris Johnson will keep Matt Hancock for now, then reshuffle him

Boris Johnson does not like to be pushed around by the media, according to him. As a journalist himself, he despises his profession as only a fellow typist can. As a poacher, he was vigilant when Tony Blair twice gave in to the media hype about Peter Mandelson. As a game warden, he tells himself he won't make the same mistake.

Hence yesterday's heated conversation with Matt Hancock, followed by an apology from Hancock and a Downing Street spokesperson saying the Prime Minister considered the matter closed. It's a holding position, but Johnson's intention, I think, is for it to be held until July 23. Then, as Parliament disperses for the summer recess, he can reshuffle his cabinet on his own terms.

The flaw in this plan is that Johnson gets the worst of both worlds, as he did when he refused to sack Dominic Cummings as senior adviser over his interpretation of coronavirus rules when he fled in Durham. Public opinion was outraged by Cummings' hypocrisy, and the reputation of the Prime Minister and the government suffered. We later learned that Johnson was angry with Cummings and that the incident was the cause of the breakdown of their relationship which had been close, although complicated, as it was described to me at the time.

So Cummings was eventually sacked, long after the damage had been done. But politicians sometimes do things that go against their interests, as Hancock can attest, and Johnson has a truculent self-esteem that sometimes leads him to shut down and wait out the storm. This is often the case. He has still not given a full account of the redecoration of his Downing Street apartment, nor the delivery of 27,000 takeaway meals there, saying he ultimately paid for both, as if the public had no right to know more.

This storm has calmed down, but it may continue to rage. Hancock admitted breaking coronavirus guidelines, which alone should be enough to require his resignation, but he may also have broken coronavirus law. And there are enough questions about how Gina Coladangelo was employed as health department director to keep reporters busy for weeks. Suppose then that reopening had to be postponed again: how could Hancock address the nation and ask them to follow the rules again?

It seems perverse of Johnson to keep Hancock simply to avoid appearing to be dictated to by The sun, when he does not even have a close and complicated relationship with his Secretary of Health. Utterly desperate may be the expression of momentary frustration in that WhatsApp message to Cummings in March last year, but it hardly suggests total confidence.

There are times when doing now what you know you will need to do later is the best solution. It is not media noise that counts, but public opinion, and on this point public opinion is clear even after taking into account the tendency of people to say that every politician should be fired because He is a politician.

The irony is that Hancock survived the most sustained and venomous attempt to unseat a minister in recent politics, having defeated Cummings' campaign against him. What is remarkable about Cummings' attack, not only on Hancock but also on Johnson, is its ineffectiveness, despite all the confidential WhatsApp messages and emails. They provide historians with a valuable picture of incompetence and confusion within the government, but few specific accusations have been substantiated.

It is notable, for example, that no one else has corroborated the claim that Johnson retreated to his office in anger and was told to let the bodies pile up. I am told that Cummings may have misheard, and that what the Prime Minister actually said was a question, asking what his anti-lockdown MPs wanted. Do they want me to say, “Let the bodies pile up?”

By attacking Hancock so wildly as a liar and being unable to justify it, Cummings appeared to make him impossible to fire. If Johnson doesn't like giving in to the media, he certainly couldn't appear to be giving in to an embittered former adviser. But Hancock has now called time on his own career. The only question is when the formalities will be completed.

I imagine Johnson always intended that Hancock would have died by the time of the public inquest. If a sacrificial victim were needed, the Secretary of Health would be the obvious choice. I understand the Prime Minister's tendency to end the inquiry quickly, partly because, thanks to Cummings, there won't be anything we don't already know.

But that won't start until next year. By then, Hancock will be long gone.

