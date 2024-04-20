There will be a Melukat procession on the sidelines of the World Water Forum in Bali.









Nusa Dua – Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said there will be a melukat procession at the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) in Bali in May 2024. Melukat will be a side event or forum support event. “Later, the ritual that we will offer to the participants present is to do melukat in Bali, and then people who come here can observe carbon by planting mangroves,” Luhut said at a press conference after the 10th meeting coordinating WWF preparations in Nusa Dua. , Badung, Bali, Saturday (20/4/2024). Luhut hopes that this event will become a special memory for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Because this is the last international event of the Jokowi era. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Then, regarding the side event requested by the Minister of Tourism, we want a memorable event, the last forum of President Jokowi's era. So we want Mr. Jokowi to have his own memories of this event, we “We prepared in detail,” he explained. Luhut assured that further preparations in terms of security, health and disasters had been coordinated with relevant parties. “This has been prepared in terms of security, disaster, from the state protocols KPN, BMKG, health, the preparedness of our hospitals is much better than before because there is an international hospital “, he explained. Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf), Sandiaga Uno, explained the reason why the melukat procession was included in the 10th WWF event. “We see that this water is part of the lives of Indonesians, especially in Bali, and many people want the melukat ritual to be a side event,” he said. Aside from injuries, Sandi continued, the government will carry out three activities related to carbon emissions, namely planting mangroves, restoring coral reefs, and processing waste using local and integrated wisdom. “We will offer a compensation package instead of carbon emissions, replacing carbon emissions through the food carbon footprint calculator of which the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has already carried out three activities,” explained the former deputy governor of DKI Jakarta. Watch the video “Kominfo prepares telecommunications infrastructure for the World Water Forum in Bali“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(dpw/dpw)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/bali/berita/d-7301751/akan-ada-prosesi-melukat-sebagai-side-event-world-water-forum-di-bali The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos