Rahul Gandhi leads mega-alliance against Narendra Modi in Indian elections

Over the past two years, he has traveled all over India, been convicted of defamation, suspended from Parliament, and today his party's funds are frozen.

Rahul Gandhi, India's main opposition leader and leader of the Congress party, has had a tumultuous time ahead of the world's biggest-ever elections.

He traveled more than 4,000 kilometers from the tip of southern India to the farthest reaches of the north on his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (India Unity March), and again across a great part of the country from east to west during its “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra”. (March to Unite India for Justice).

He was convicted of defamation for implying that those with the Modi surname are corrupt, and his conviction was later stayed by the Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka at a Congress rally in the southern city of Hyderabad late last year.(AP Photo: Mahesh Kumar A.)

He was expelled from Parliament (following this affair) and readmitted months later.

He also bore the brunt of the campaign waged against him by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the past two decades.

The BJP is by far India's richest political party, with assets worth $1.1 billion in 2021-22, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms.

In comparison, during the same period, Congress held assets of approximately $147 million.

The powerful BJP machinery, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, managed to label Rahul Gandhi as 'Pappu' (simple-minded) and 'Prince' throughout his political career.

Critics say he lacks the political finesse required to compete with Mr. Modi.

Many, including Congress supporters, believe he owes his position to his pedigree.

He is the son of the sixth Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, the grandson of the first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, and the great-grandson of India's first-ever Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Each of them led the grand old Indian party, the Congress, at different times.

But beneath this veneer of privilege also lies a dark narrative.

Rahul Gandhi's father and grandmother were assassinated while in power, leaving him and his sister to be raised by their mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Despite being an Italian Christian immigrant with no previous ties to India, Sonia became a formidable politician in her own right, assuming leadership of the Congress party after her husband's death.

She was a long-time MP from Rae Bareli, in the Hindi heartland, and currently represents Rajasthan in the upper house, a state where the BJP holds power.

Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi (three in the middle) at their father's funeral pyre after his assassination by a Sri Lankan suicide bomber.(AP photo)

In another era, Rahul Gandhi's lineage would have been a boon to his political prospects, said Varghese K George, editor of The Hindu, one of India's most prestigious newspapers.

This is not the case in the India of 2024.

“This is what sociologists would call an ‘uprooted’ person,” he said.

“Her parents are mixed in terms of religion, caste, ethnicity, etc.

“Rahul Gandhi cannot claim to belong to any particular group, and these are the determining factors that make him a leader in Indian politics today. This is a huge disadvantage for him today.”

But in recent years, many have found the insults against Rahul Gandhi to ring hollow.

A new Rahul Gandhi?

Mr George said what set Rahul Gandhi apart was the widely held perception that he was the only opposition leader who could not be coerced or tempted into making deals with the ruling Hindu nationalist party, the BJP.

While many loyalists from several parties have defected to the BJP, there is a sense that the Gandhis will not defect.

“Rahul Gandhi succeeded in building an image of a leader, a singular leader, who is the antithesis of Narendra Modi,” Mr. George said.

“He is the only viable option if you really have to oppose the policies of Narendra Modi.

“So that impression has been built, particularly over the last year, through his very strident and consistent articulation of what he stands for.”

Rahul Gandhi's image has undergone a facelift in the last two years.(Reuters: Altaf Hussein)

Chandrachur Singh, associate professor of political science at Delhi University, largely agrees.

He said Rahul Gandhi had come out of the shadow of his earlier image as a naive politician.

“Rahul is accepted by the people as a fearless leader who can launch attacks,” Dr Singh said.

“The only problem is that the attacks are not very coherent and may not translate into an electoral victory, but that is because, organizationally, Congress remains weak.”

In his own words, Rahul Gandhi fights for democracy, secularism and the constitution.

“Modern India cannot exist without our constitution and democracy,” he said in a speech recently.

And in another: “Whoever has a public relationship with religion, who flaunts it on his chest, he is trying to take advantage of it. I am not trying to exploit my religion.”

Strong support in the south

It's a message that strikes a chord in the southern state of Kerala, from where he was elected to parliament.

As a state, Kerala has the highest literacy rate, some of the highest social development indicators and the lowest poverty rate in the country.

It is also the only state with a ruling communist government.

And Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi's seat, is particularly unusual in that it has a large minority population made up of 45 percent Muslims, 41 percent Hindus and 13 percent Christians.

A fact that the BJP uses to claim that Rahul Gandhi is choosing to run from there because he does not have the popular support of the Indian majority.

Rahul Gandhi passes through Kalpetta in his home state Wayanad.(AP Photo: Rohith T.)

But for Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi's message of inclusion and communal harmony, at a time of religious animosity, resonated.

In 2019, he won the seat by a margin of more than 430,000 votes, the largest victory among any constituency in the state.

His supporters say it is his humanity and the care he gives to local residents that push them to vote for him.

Haneefa, a businessman from Kalpetta, said he had faith in Rahul Gandhi for the future of the country.

“He is trying to restore democracy in the country for all Indians,” he said during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow where he filed his nomination for the elections.

“It is our responsibility to show solidarity with someone who advocates secularism.”

The opposition raises the stakes

RahulGandhi has been sounding the alarm about the “death of democracy” for months, but as the elections get underway, the call is particularly loud.

He accuses the government of using authorities such as the Income Tax Agency and the Law Enforcement Directorate to stifle his party's campaign by freezing their bank accounts.

“Twenty percent of India votes for us and we cannot even pay 2 rupees for anything,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“This was orchestrated to paralyze us in the elections.”

The government says only a few congressional accounts have been frozen, but the party says a lien has been placed on all of them, thereby crippling its financial resources.

Faced with the possibility of a third consecutive term for the Modi government, the Congress has formed a mega-alliance of more than two dozen national and regional parties, the Indian National Alliance for Inclusive Development, or INDIA.

Rahul Gandhi and his new mega-alliance say this is India's last chance to save its democracy.(AP Photo: Andrés Kudacki)

Although the coalition appears tenuous, as political coalitions tend to be in India, it remains intact, despite historical rivalries among its member parties.

Dr Singh said in the public eye, hopes were not high.

“They view the alliance with some optimism or enthusiasm when they go to vote,” he said.

“But I don’t think they have high expectations about their ability to dislodge the government.”

Pre-election surveys and experts overwhelmingly predict a victory for the incumbent, with the BJP and its alliance, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), aiming for a total of 400 seats out of 543.

RahulGandhi and the INDIA bloc say this could be the country's last chance to 'save democracy'.

The recent arrests of two of the alliance's chief ministers, Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and Hemant Soren in Jharkhand, underline Rahul Gandhi's appeal to voters: it's now or never.

“When pressure is put on the umpire and captain, when players are bought and the match is won in cricket, it is called match fixing,” he said.

“We have the polls in front of us. Who selected the referees? Before the match started, two players were arrested. Narendra Modi is trying to rig the matches for these polls.”

Additional reporting by Ishadrita Lahiri