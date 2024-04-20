Pak court orders medical examination of Imran Khan's wife Bushra





Islamabad, Apr 20 (PTI) A Pakistani court has accepted requests for medical examination of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and also ordered an endoscopy for the former first lady at a private hospital in a period of two days. 71, was lodged in Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi after being convicted in several cases while Bushra Bibi is currently imprisoned in Bani Gala – Khan's home in Islamabad which has been converted into a secondary prison since the couple been convicted in the un-Islamic nikah case. in February. During the hearing of the 190 million pounds NCA case at Adiala jail before the accountability court on Friday, Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, claimed that Bushra Bibi, 49, had been given food mixed with toilet cleaner, The News International reported on Saturday. Khan said Shaukat Khanum Hospital chief medical officer Dr Asim Yousaf had recommended Bushra Bibis tests to Shifa International Hospital, but the prison administration was adamant about carrying out the test at the hospital. Medical Institute of Pakistan. Sciences (PIMS) here. The court adjourned the hearing until April 23. Earlier, Khan told Justice Nasir Javed Rana that additional walls had been erected in the courtroom, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a closed court. The judge ordered the prison administration to immediately remove the additional barriers and adjourned the hearing for one hour. The prison administration obeyed the order and removed the additional barriers in no time. On April 16, the Islamabad High Court ruled on a petition filed by Bushra Bibi seeking his transfer to Adiala Prison after his lawyers failed to appear in court. Khan later alleged that army chief General Asim Munir was directly responsible for the imprisonment of his wife Bushra Bibi. If anything happens to my wife, I will not leave Asim Munir, I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will denounce his unconstitutional and illegal steps, the PTI leader had threatened during a conversation with journalists at Adiala prison on April 18.

