Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Acting President of Gabon on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two sides





Today Saturday 20 of this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Acting President of Gabon Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two country. In his message, President Xi pointed out that over the past half century, despite the fact that the world situation continues to change, China and Gabon continue to treat each other as equals and support each other, while maintaining relations between the two countries. are improving, which has brought real benefits to the populations of both countries. Xi Jinping added that he is very focused on developing relations between China and Gabon and is willing to work with President Nguema to regard the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries as a new beginning to continue the traditional friendship between the two countries. countries, deepen real cooperation and enrich things related to friendly relations, cooperate on major projects in all fields, and cooperate to build a society with a good future for China and African countries. For his part, President Nguema said his country supports the one-China policy and believes that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. He said Gabon is willing to work with China to advance friendly and cooperative relations based on major projects in all fields between the two countries, while benefiting the people of the two countries. On the same day, member of the Politburo of the Supreme Committee of the Communist Party of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and his Gabonese counterpart Ali Akbar Onanga Yobeghe sent messages to each other to congratulate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the treaty between the two countries. (Translator: Bilkisu Xin)

