Hamas leader meets Erdogan as Turkey attempts to mediate Gaza war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh at the Dolmabahce Palace office in Istanbul, Turkey, April 20, 2024. (Photo by Anadolu)

The head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Ankara attempts to play a more influential role in efforts to end ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Ismail Haniyeh met Erdogan on Saturday in Istanbul, a day after meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha, Qatar, where the Palestinian leader is based.

The meeting lasted more than two and a half hours, according to Turkish media reports that Haniyeh and Erdogan discussed Israeli attacks on Palestinian lands as well as the efforts needed to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The two men also discussed steps to achieve a just and lasting peace process in Palestine, according to reports which indicate there is no direct mention of ongoing mediation efforts to force an end to more than six months of Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The Turkish state-run TRT said Erdogan told the meeting that Turkey was relentlessly pursuing diplomatic efforts to draw international attention to the oppression of Palestinians.

He also told the meeting that recent tensions between Israel and Iran should not distract from the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, adding that such a scenario would only benefit the Israeli regime.

However, Erdogan's remarks come as Ankara continues to be criticized by regional countries for its failure to significantly reduce its trade and economic ties with Israel, a move they say could force Israel to reduce its atrocities Gaza.

Erdogan's top diplomat, Fidan, traveled to Doha on Wednesday to meet Haniyeh, just after Qatari authorities announced they would reassess the Arab country's position as mediator between Hamas and the Israeli regime .

Analysts say Erdogan's harsh rhetoric against Israeli regime officials has also complicated Turkey's mediating role in the Gaza conflict.