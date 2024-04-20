Imran Khan breaks silence by renting luxurious apartment in Mumbai with girlfriend Lekha Washington – Republic World





Imran Khan | Image: Instagram

Imran Khan, who has been in the limelight for almost a decade, has spoken a lot about his lifestyle after stepping away from showbiz. However, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Imran was asked about renting a popular filmmaker's apartment for Rs 9 lakh per month. Responding to the question, the actor burst into laughter and dismissed all the rumours.

Imran Khan Clarifies Rumors of Renting Popular Filmmaker's House

During the interview, Imran Khan revealed that he moved out of his luxurious Pali Hill bungalow and into a small apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area five years ago. This was around the same time he split from ex-wife Avantika Malik. He said: “Over the last five years, just from the time I separated, I moved into this space where I've been living for 5 years. I started by moving into what was a space. And I started bringing things into my space, based on my needs, he said, noting that he had a television, a sofa and three plates.

It was about separating ourselves from these external traps. The things you are told you want and you start to believe them. And it was about knowing what I really get my happiness from. I have found it to be a much easier existence in recent years. I wanted my own space. I wanted to run and manage it myself. Again, it was because I was wondering: Can I do all of this without getting into the external traps? “, Imran added.

Imran Khan on Financial Stability and Leaving the Film Industry

Imran Khan also shared what gave him the confidence to quit acting and explore different paths. He said he was fortunate to have financial security. The actor said: “I actually spent my twenties working, building and establishing a career. In my thirties, it ended up not being what I wanted to focus on. Life took me in another direction.

He added that in recent years he has been able to focus on himself. He concluded by saying: In fact, over the last 10 years I've been sort of debating the bigger questions: who am I, what do I want to do, what do I Want to be. A series of life circumstances led me to a place where I was not finding fulfillment.

