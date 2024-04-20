Politics
'Unilateral vote for NDA in phase 1': PM Modi at Maharashtra rally
In the first phase of the polls, obviously, we saw a one-sided vote in favor of the NDA. Even though people voted overwhelmingly for us in the first phase, I would ask people to come and vote in large numbers, you can vote for any party, but you have to vote. Voting is the greatest weapon of democracies. Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally in Nanded.
While imploring people to come out and vote in large numbers, the Prime Minister also urged opposition parties to work hard to mobilize voters. I want to tell all the parties (the opposition parties) that you have to work hard, and if you don't get results today, you will get them tomorrow, if not tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow, if not the day after- tomorrow you will get an opportunity after that. Why are you sitting so dejected, I would like to say to the party members (from opposition parties) who know that they are going to lose but still they should encourage voters to vote, Modi said.
The Prime Minister took aim at the Congress leaders saying that these leaders had already accepted their loss. Congress leaders have already accepted their defeat and some leaders who earlier contested for Lok Sabha are now taking the Rajya Sabha route to sit in Parliament. They do not have the courage to contest the elections, the situation is such that Indian alliances are unable to get candidates and their leaders are not even going to campaign for several seats.
Modi highlighted the divisions among Indian alliances by saying that in 25 percent of the total Lok Sabha seats, the Indian alliance was fighting against each other and united to protect corruption. We can understand the infighting for one or two seats, but for 25% of the total seats they are threatening to send each other to jail. Can you trust these people who don't trust themselves, how can we trust them, it's important that voters teach them a lesson. The Prime Minister spoke about the name-calling match between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. . The language that Kerala Chief Minister spoke for Rahul, even I did not speak such language (for Rahul), Modi said. The Prime Minister predicted that after the Lok Sabha results, the Indian alliance would collapse. They would tear out each other's hair and clothes after June 4. Will any sane person vote for them, voting for them is wasting your vote. The Prime Minister said Rahul Gandhi would find it difficult to win in Wayanad and claimed that the Congress leader was waiting for the vote in Wayanad to contest. in another safe seat. You assume the way they ran out of Amethi, they will run out of Wayanad as well.
Nanded has a significant percentage of Sikhs and the Prime Minister has criticized the Congress for continuing to try to punish Sikhs since 1984.
We brought Guru Granth from Afghanistan, we brought the CAA to give refuge to the Sikhs of Afghanistan and the Sikhs of Pakistan, but the Congress opposed the CAA. I think the Congress is even today taking revenge on the Sikhs for 1984, Modi said.
Later in the day, the Prime Minister addressed another meeting in Parbhani where he explained how the country which used to hear about terrorism and bomb blasts in the country is now hearing about surgical strikes being carried out in Pakistan. Modi explained how his government removed English vestiges by removing the English logo of the Indian Navy and replacing it with that of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.
