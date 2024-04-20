Judge tells Donald Trump to sit down





The morning session of the fourth day of the secret trial offered a final chance to hear the voices of potential jurors who hold the fate of Donald Trump in their hands. This was an alternate juror selection, but with three seated jurors already excused (two because of pressure, one dismissed by the judge for lying on the questionnaire), the six alternates are important, even in a trial short. One or more could easily end up on the jury.

Then, in the afternoon, the lawyers argued over the so-called Sandoval rules. It seems obvious, but figuring out what Trump can be asked about if he's stupid enough to speak up could be very important.

Finally, except for a handful of reporters, this was our first chance to see Trump in the flesh since the pretrial motions in late March. And while I can't report hearing or feeling him cut the cheese, the big question on social media, he looked haggard and extremely unhappy. For the first time in his life, he had to sit down and be quiet while listening to ordinary people bully him.

The day began with typical Trump nonsense chatter. With his hair unusually messy from the wind outside, he told reporters: “They took away my constitutional right to speak, and that includes speaking to you.” This was delivered without irony because it has none.

In the courtroom, prosecutors and defense attorneys questioned 22 potential jurors. The first began the morning session by explaining that the case was causing her anxiety attacks, and the judge excused her. Two others were excused after saying they could not be fair and impartial, although others seemed eager to serve, with one saying he did not need to be at the home before 9 p.m.

Several potential jurors became emotional in the jury box, a reminder of the different life experiences they bring to the courtroom. One woman's voice cracked as she described being convicted of a drug crime in another state. Be nice to this person, the judge advised the press before firing him. “It’s so much more stressful than I thought,” confessed another before being excused. A third cried, I feel so nervous and anxious right now. I'm sorry, then I burst into tears.

Like Monday, Trump dozed intermittently with his head bowed several times. But he seemed alert enough when potential jurors came after him, either directly or through old social media posts read aloud by his own lawyers as they argued for the judge to throw them out.

All morning, the insults followed one another. None were as classic as Thursdays. I wouldn't believe Donald Trump if they legalized his language, but they would:

I have never read any of your books.

[He gives people] permission to act on their negative impulse.

Self-centered, sociopathic incompetence.

I believe he was the devil.

Potential jurors who said these things at some point in their lives failed to make the jury, but Trump had to sit there and accept. As I wrote in my New York Times blog post, he was stuck, unable to use his remote to change the channel to Fox News.

Once all alternates were selected, the court retired. I came down from the 15th floor and left the building to eat my brown bag. The police outside seemed even more nervous than usual. It turned out that four minutes earlier, a mentally ill man from Florida had set himself on fire in a small park just across the street and about 25 yards beyond the long row of cameras. A few television journalists were talking about the morning session. They faced the park and had to look away from the bright flames.

I arrived after the police put out the fire and transported the victim to the hospital, where she was not expected to survive (and did not), but in time to see the pile of smoke and to question a distraught eyewitness. He described what happened while refusing to be filmed or photographed. Someone showed me a photo of one of the man's flyers, filled with grammatical and well-typed conspiracy theories about cryptocurrency, NYU, David Boies, the famous lawyer, and James L. Brooks, the producer and director, and I learned that he was carrying a sign claiming that Joe Biden and Trump were in cahoots. I watched a cell phone video of the self-immolation, but I couldn't watch it. Another reporter told me that when the wind shifted, you could still smell burning human flesh. I could not.

I went back upstairs to take refuge in the courtroom, where jury selection having been completed, those of us with special qualifications were now allowed to serve. (Most have to make do with the overflow room). NYPD officers sternly warned us that we would be deported, perhaps permanently, if we took away our cell phones. No photos are allowed there (or anywhere else on the 15th floor), except by a small group of accredited photographers who occasionally get a very brief photo of Trump. Some journalists take the risk of using their cell phones in the toilet, with one even going so far as to do a live radio report from a booth, although he neglected to acknowledge his position.

The afternoon began with a typical Trump delaying tactic. In March, defense attorneys argued that the trial should be delayed so they could review tens of thousands of documents from the U.S. attorney's office. The judge ruled that if they had wanted these largely irrelevant documents, they could have requested them sooner. Today, Emil Bove, one of Trump's lawyers, requested that the prosecution redact irrelevant private information from tens of thousands of pages of documents before they are entered into evidence.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger stressed that this would be extremely burdensome. For example, Michael Cohen had 39,000 contacts on his phone.

Judge told Bove to sit down before ruling against him: If you believe anything [should not be seen]you can bring it to my attention.

When they went to Sandoval's hearing to find out what Trump could be asked in cross-examination if he testified, things didn't get any better for him. Bove attempted to argue that Judge Arthur Engoron's summary judgment in the civil case against the Trump Organization was inadmissible. Michael Colangelo responded that asking Trump on the stand whether his company had been convicted of fraud was a perfectly reasonable question, as was confronting him with Engoron's ruling that, as “a judge of fact, I find [Trump’s] the testimony rings hollow and false.

Merchan again seemed to side with the prosecution: “If we asked you: were you convicted of a felony for burglary in 2017? The answer is either yes or no, the judge said, indicating where he will likely go when he issues his Sandoval rulings on Monday.

Prosecutors also want to cross-examine Trump on his defamation of E. Jean Carroll, his dismissed as frivolous lawsuit against Hillary Clinton in Florida and his rebuke of the court for breaching his fiduciary responsibilities by allowing $2.8 million to be diverted from the now defunct company. Trump Foundation to his campaign.

Finally, prosecutors make a point of mentioning that Trump said his longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, went rogue when he accepted illegal, unreported gifts from the company (Weisselberg remains so loyal that he's currently at Rikers Island), but a judge ruled that Trump knew. this beforehand. Of course.

By the end of the day, Merchan was running out of patience. When the defense attempted to argue that even a transcript of the Access Hollywood tape was inadmissible, the judge curtly reminded them that he had clearly ruled that even if he would not allow the salacious tape itself to be broadcast in an overly prejudicial manner, the transcript was fair game. The defense is targeting my decisions one by one, he said. This must stop. There comes a time when you must accept my decisions. There is nothing further to clarify. Nothing else to discuss. We begin this trial Monday morning.

Trump thought that was his cue to leave. But when he stood up, the judge said: Sir, could you please sit down. The former president sat obediently like the obedient little boy he never was. This sent a strong signal. In his court, Juan Merchan holds all the power, and Donald Trump had better get used to it.

