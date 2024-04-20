Concerns over PRC support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The United States has long made clear to the People's Republic of China that any PRC support for Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine would raise serious concerns.
Today, said State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, the United States believes that the PRC supports Russia's war effort:
It does this by helping to accelerate its defense production. Specifically, the PRC supplies Russia with significant quantities of machine tools, microelectronics, optics, drones, and cruise missiles, as well as nitrocellulose, which Russia uses to make weapons propellants. This type of support actively promotes the Russian war in Ukraine and poses a significant threat to European security.
At a public meeting at the National Committee for U.S.-China Relations, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell emphasized that the relationship in which PRC President Xi Jinping has invested the most is the one with Vladimir Putin:
They met dozens of times, up to 50 times, over hundreds of hours. They strove to build a partnership largely based on disagreements with the West and the United States.
With the PRC's help, Russia was able to almost completely re-equip itself, Assistant Secretary Campbell said, and now poses a significant threat not only to Ukraine but to the surrounding region.
If the Russian offensives continue and gain territory in Ukraine, this will change the balance of power in Europe in a way that is frankly unacceptable from our point of view. And we will see this not just as a single set of Russian activities, but as a joint set of activities supported by China, but also by North Korea.
Deputy Secretary Campbell said: “We have said directly to China: If this continues, it will impact the relationship between the United States and China. We will not sit back and say everything is fine.
Spokesperson Patel noted that over the past few weeks, the United States has informed its allies and partners of its concerns on this matter. Additionally, he said, we issued a decree targeting third-country banks that facilitate support for Russia's defense industrial base; we sanctioned the affected companies in the PRC; And [we] are prepared to take further action if necessary.
