PM Modi – Kashmir Reader





PARBHANI: Warning the public not to have faith in bloc INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress is such a vine which has neither roots nor soil and which dries up whoever supports it.

The Prime Minister said the Congress had not allowed Maharashtra to develop, adding that it was responsible for the problems in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a meeting of Vijay Sankalp in Parbhani, PM Modi said: Beware of Congress and INDI Alliance! Congress is such a vine, which has neither roots nor soil, it withers up whoever supports it, Congress was responsible for sharing. The Congress was responsible for the Kashmir issue. The Congress did not allow the implementation of the Constitution in Kashmir on the pretext of Article 370! The Congress took away the rights of Dalits. The Congress never allowed Maharashtra and Marathwada to develop.

The Prime Minister compared the media debate on the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said a clear change was noted in these five years with the earlier media only debating cross-border terrorism.

In 2014, when I was contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time, what were the topics of discussion at that time? What were the topics covered in the newspapers? What topics were discussed on television? At that time, there was talk of fear of terrorist attacks. Every day we heard news of bomb explosions. Five years later, in 2019, the discussion on cross-border attacks stopped and the discussion on surgical strikes began, and Yeh toh Modi hai ghar mein ghus kar marega began, he said.

The Prime Minister further said that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state had ignored the problems of Maharashtra.

The entire Marathwada region is agricultural. Black cotton, soybean and jowar bajra are important sources of income. But Congress and the MVA have not understood your problems. The biggest challenge in this area is irrigation. During the NDA government, the Jalyukt Shivar scheme was launched, but MVA stopped this scheme, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that Maharashtra is benefiting from the programs of the centers.

Today everyone gets medicines at 80% discount from Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Parbhani. More than 1.25 lakh women have been provided Ujjwala gas connections here without any discrimination, he added.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 of the 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena party. Elections for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra are being held in five phases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term as opposition bloc INDIA, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP in the general election, plans to oust him from power. will be announced on June 4.

The second phase will take place on April 26 and the remaining phases will take place on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 respectively. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases.

