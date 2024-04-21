Erdoan calls for Palestinian unity after meeting with Hamas leader | Hamas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan called on Palestinians to unite amid Israel's war in Gaza, following hours-long talks with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul on Saturday, his office said.

Erdoan has failed to gain a foothold as a mediator in the Gaza conflict that has rocked the region, as the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory prepares for a new Israeli offensive and an Israeli attack on Iran.

Erdoan said Palestinian unity was vital following the talks at Dolmabahe Palace, which Turkish media reported lasted more than two and a half hours.

The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lies in unity and integrity, Erdoan said, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and Israel, is a rival of the Fatah faction that rules the semi-autonomous Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.

As fears of a broader regional war increase, Erdoan said recent events between Iran and Israel should not allow Israel to gain ground and that it is important to act in a way that maintains peace. Pay attention to Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned the meeting, writing on X: Muslim Brotherhood alliance: rape, murder, desecration of corpses and burning of babies. Erdogan, shame on you!

Hamas was founded by members of the Muslim Brotherhood in 1987.

In response, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson NC Keeli wrote on X: It is the Israeli authorities who should be ashamed. They massacred nearly 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

While Qatar announced it would reassess its role as mediator between Hamas and Israel, Erdoan sent Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Doha on Wednesday, a further sign that he wants to play a role.

I will continue as long as God gives me my life, to defend the Palestinian struggle and be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people, the president said Wednesday in announcing Haniyeh's visit.

Hamas has had an office in Turkey since 2011, when Turkey helped secure the deal allowing the group to release Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Erdoan has maintained ties with Haniyeh, who is a frequent visitor.

Fidan was a former Turkish intelligence chief and the country provided information and passports to Hamas officials, including Haniyeh, according to Sinan Ciddi, a Turkey specialist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington.

However, this has never been confirmed by the Turkish authorities.

If Qatar withdraws from mediation efforts, Turkey could seek to increase its visibility by leveraging its ties to Hamas.

Fidan spoke with visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Saturday, with both men emphasizing the need to provide more humanitarian aid to Gaza, where famine threatens.

Erdoan also met Shoukry on Saturday evening, the Turkish presidency said in a statement, in which he said it was essential for Islamic countries to work together to prevent the entire region from falling into a spiral of conflict.

Turkey is one of Gaza's main humanitarian partners, sending 45,000 tonnes of supplies and medicine to the region.

Israel said it was preparing an offensive against the town of Rafah in the Gaza Strip and the reported Israeli attack on the historic Iranian city of Isfahan, following Iran's direct attack on Israel, n has only dimmed hopes for a peace breakthrough.

But Erdoan can only expect a very limited role due to his open condemnation of Israel and its actions in Gaza, according to Ciddi.

Last year, the Turkish leader compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tactics to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and called Israel a terrorist state because of its offensive against Hamas after the militant groups' attacks on Israel on October 7.

Ciddi said Erdoan would not be welcome in Israel and that he could at most pass messages between Palestinian and Israeli negotiators.

The unprecedented Hamas attacks that sparked the war in Gaza have led to the deaths of 1,170 people in southern Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The militants also took around 250 hostages. Israel estimates there are 129 remaining in Gaza, including 34 presumed dead.

The Israeli retaliatory offensive killed 34,049 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territories.