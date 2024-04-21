'After Wayanad poll, Congress will announce another seat for its Yuvraj': PM Modi steps up attack on Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the Wayanad MP would be forced to seek another safe seat after the Lok Sabha elections in his constituency in Kerala.

In an interview after the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi addressed a range of issues, including allegations against central agencies, the BJP's focus on southern states and the country's mood amid the election season . Yuvraj of the Congress fled to the north and took refuge in the south in Wayanad. After Wayanad elections, Congress will announce another seat (for Rahul). Mark my words, said the Prime Minister Asianet Newsable in an interview published the same day, he addressed two public meetings in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura.

In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Rahul contested from both Keralas Wayanad and UPs Amethi. In that election, he lost Amethi, once considered a Congress stronghold, to current Union minister Smriti Irani. This year, while the Congress announced that Gandhi would fight from Wayanad, the party is yet to identify its candidate for Amethi.

Addressing an election rally in Nanded in Maharashtra, PM Modi made similar remarks about Rahul, saying the Congress sees a problem in Wayanad. He said: He (Rahul) is waiting for the April 26 vote, after which he and his gang will look for a safe seat because after Amethi, he will also have to leave Wayanad. Will a voter waste his vote on such people? They will instead vote for Viksit Bharat (developed India). The Congress has been an obstacle to the development of farmers, poor people and women. I cannot believe that the party will work for the progress of the country, he said.

The remarks came as the Congress party in Wayanad faced a setback on Saturday when the general secretary of the district congress committee resigned from the party and joined the BJP. Speaking to the media after joining the saffron party, Prime Minister Sudhakaran said that current MP and Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat Rahul Gandhi was inaccessible even to the party's district leaders. If it is inaccessible to me, imagine the situation of an ordinary man. He was given five years. If we give any other term, it will destroy the development prospects of Wayanad, Sudhakaran said.

