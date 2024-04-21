Joe Biden's chances of beating Donald Trump in critical states: polls





A close look at recent polls in five critical swing states shows a tight race, with President Joe Biden appearing to be behind former President Donald Trump in three, and more or less tied in two others.

Even though Biden has gained ground over Trump in recent national and state polls, the 2024 presidential election will likely be decided in only a handful of key states.

In 2016, Trump managed to flip Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, all of which had gone for former President Barack Obama in 2012. Then, Biden managed to win them back for Democrats in 2020, while narrowly flipping Georgia and Arizona, which had already been seen. as solidly Republican in presidential elections.

Presidential elections are decided by the Electoral College, which awards each state a certain number of electoral votes. A presidential candidate must receive 270 electoral votes to win, and winning the national popular vote does not guarantee success.

Notably, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016, as did former President George W. Bush in 2000. With most states solidly Republican or Democratic, the Electoral College gives a few swing states outsized influence in deciding the ultimate winner .

Here's a closer look at the situation in these five critical states, with just over six months until Election Day, November 5. Newsweek reached out to the Trump and Biden campaigns via email for comment.

Arizona (11 electoral votes)

Biden narrowly beat Trump in Arizona in the 2020 election, carrying the state by just 0.3% of the vote (49.4% to 49.1%). It was the first time a Democratic presidential candidate had won the state since 1996.

Currently, polls appear to favor Trump in Arizona. The Real Clear Politics average gives Trump a lead of about 4.5 points (49% to 44.5%).

A poll of 600 likely Arizona voters conducted by The Tyson Group on April 10-11 showed Trump leading Biden by 6 points, 39% to 33%. The survey included third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (12 percent), Cornel West (2 percent), Jill Stein (2 percent) and Lars Mapstead (1 percent). The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

In late March, RABA Research conducted a poll in the southwestern state showing Trump at 39 percent and Biden at 36 percent. The survey covered 503 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 points.

Notably, no polls in Arizona this year so far have shown Biden leading Trump.

Georgia (16 electoral votes)

Similar to Arizona, Biden edged Trump in Georgia in 2020, flipping the state to Democrats for the first time since 1992. He beat Trump by a margin of 0.2 percent (49.5 percent to 49.3 percent).

However, it appears that the situation could reverse in 2024, with polls showing Trump in the lead. The Real Clear Politics average currently puts Trump at about 49.7 percent, compared to Biden's 45.5 percent.

The most recent Fox News/Beacon Research/Shaw & Company Research poll from April 11-16 shows Trump leading Biden by 6 points. The Republican enjoys the support of 51 percent of Georgia registered voters, compared to 45 percent who support the Democratic incumbent. The survey covered 1,128 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 points.

Data from a Wall Street Journal/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates/GBAO poll in late March showed Trump also in the lead. In that survey, Trump was at 42 percent and Biden at 38 percent, with third-party candidates in the mix. Mapstead was at 4 percent and Stein at 2 percent. With 600 registered voters surveyed, the poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.

As with Arizona, every poll this year shows Trump leading Biden in Georgia.

Michigan (15 electoral votes)

While Biden defeated Trump in Michigan in 2020, the former president narrowly flipped the state in 2016. Trump received 47.5% of the vote, compared to the former Democratic presidential candidate's 47.3% Hillary Clinton.

Trump currently appears to be favored over Biden in Michigan. The RealClear Politics average puts the former GOP chairman at about 47.4 percent, compared to the incumbent Democrat's 44.1 percent.

The recent Fox News poll from April 11-16 gave Trump a 3-point lead. The Republican was at 49 percent, compared to Biden's 46 percent in the state.

An April 8-11 poll of 600 likely Michigander voters by Marketing Resource Group (MRG) also showed Trump in the lead. In that survey, Trump was at 37 percent and Biden was at 34 percent. Third-party candidates were also included, with Kennedy Jr. at 13 percent, Stein at 2 percent and West at 1 percent. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.

A few Michigan polls earlier in the year showed Biden narrowly ahead of Trump or tied.

Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes)

Like Michigan, Pennsylvania swung to Trump in 2016, then shifted to Biden in 2020. Before 2016, Republicans had not won the state in a presidential election since 1988.

Biden currently appears to be narrowly leading Trump in Pennsylvania, which is notably the state where he was born. The RealClear Politics average puts the incumbent Democrat 0.5 percent ahead of his Republican challenger. Biden is at 46.5 percent to Trump's 46 percent.

Meanwhile, the Fox News poll taken earlier this month put the two candidates tied at 48 percent in Pennsylvania.

A survey from the Franklin & Marshall College Center for Opinion Research showed Biden with a 2-point lead, with third-party contenders in the mix. The poll had Biden with 42 percent, Trump with 40 percent, Kennedy Jr. with 9 percent and Stein with 3 percent. The poll of 430 registered voters was conducted March 20-31 with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 points.

Wisconsin (10 electoral votes)

Like Michigan and Pennsylvania, Wisconsin narrowly went for Trump in 2016, then for Biden in 2020. Before the Republican upset in 2016, the Midwestern state had gone for Democratic presidential candidates in every election since 1984 .

Trump currently appears to be narrowly leading Biden in Wisconsin. The RealClear Politics average puts Trump ahead by one point, 48.4% to 47.4%.

Fox News' April poll showed Biden and Trump tied in Wisconsin, both at 48 percent.

Another April poll, conducted by Marquette University Law School, gave Trump a 41 percent lead, compared to Biden's 40 percent. The survey included third-party candidates with Kennedy Jr. at 13 percent, Stein at 3 percent and West at 2 percent. With 814 registered voters included in the poll, the margin of error was 4.8 percent.

Other potential Swing States?

Some political analysts also believe that Florida, North Carolina, Nevada, and Minnesota could be competitive in the 2024 elections. However, Florida and North Carolina are expected to lean Republican, while Nevada and Minnesota have historically opted for the Democrats. North Carolina and Florida went for Trump in 2016 and 2020, while Nevada and Minnesota went for Democratic candidates in those two elections.

The current RealClear Politics average shows Trump leading Biden in Florida, North Carolina and Nevada, with Biden leading in Minnesota.

