Government aims for optimal carbon trading before October 2024





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — The government aims to implement carbon trading in Indonesia must take place optimally before the end of President Joko Widodo's term in October 2024. This was transmitted Presidential Chief of Staff, Moeldoko during the reception of the Director General of Control and Climate Change (PPI) of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) Laksmi Dwanti, at the Bina Graha Building, Jakarta, Friday (19/4/2024). “Carbon trading [perdagangan karbon] This is the president's agenda. “For this reason, it is important to accelerate while remaining attentive to the president's direction, namely the formation of a carbon economic ecosystem that is honest, inclusive, transparent and fair,” said Moeldoko in a press release, Saturday (4/20/2024) evening. Moeldoko stressed the importance of accelerating the preparation and harmonization of regulations, particularly in the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) sectors, including those related to energy, waste, industrial processes, as well as the use of agricultural, forestry and other sector products. depending on the evolution of science and technology, for example. blue carbon. Moeldoko said it is necessary to accelerate the preparation and harmonization of regulations related to carbon trading so that Indonesia can capture the significant economic potential of the market, both through bilateral carbon trading and carbon exchange mechanisms. He said that the potential for carbon trading in Indonesia is very large because the country has natural wealth, including many tropical forests, temperate grasslands, as well as marine and coastal biodiversity (blue carbon) in the form of mangroves, seagrasses and algae which can be a source of carbon absorption and are very important in overcoming the climate crisis. “Our resources are large, the market potential is also large, the demand is there. However, carbon trading and carbon exchanges have not gone as planned. The obstacle lies in the process of developing and d harmonization of regulations, such as those related to carbon taxes and the setting of carbon emission thresholds in several sectors “This must be resolved immediately,” he explained. Meanwhile, Director General of PPI-KLHK Laksmi Dewanti explained that by developing regulations, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry ensures that the measures defined under carbon trading can contribute to reduce emissions in line with the NDC targets of the Paris Agreement. Laksmi said that there are two forms carbon trading this can be done in Indonesia. First of allemissions trading, where what is being sold is an emissions limit or an agreement on an emissions cap, and second, emissions compensationnamely carbon trading which refers to transactions of buying and selling emissions reduction certificates. “The plan is that in June 2024, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry will issue a Regulation of the Minister of Environment and Forestry regarding foreign carbon trading arising from pilot project “carbon emissions trading,” he said. “Currently, what is going well is Payment based on results [RBP]. Thus, Indonesia receives payments for its performance in maintaining carbon emissions, such as payments from the Green Climate Fund. [GCF] and Norway,” Laksmi added. For your information, carbon trading in Indonesia is regulated by Presidential Regulation no. 98/2021, and Regulation of the Minister of Environment and Forests 21/2022. In the meantime, carbon trading through an exchange inaugurated by President Joko Widodo at the Indonesian Carbon Exchange (BKI) on September 26, 2023. Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA Channel

