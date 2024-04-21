Elections 2024: A battle between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi: Ajit Pawar





Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said this Lok Sabha election was not about family relations but a battle between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, NCP candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district, officially launched her campaign by offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Kanheri on Saturday. Ajit Pawar, his sons Parth and Jay and several local party leaders were present for the campaign launch. On Thursday, Sunetra and her sister-in-law, three-term Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, filed their nomination papers for the NCP and the NCP (SP) respectively. Ajit Pawar also filed a nomination paper for the seat, which an NCP functionary described as a backup plan in case his wife's candidature did not stand up to scrutiny or a discrepancy was found. Addressing the gathering, Ajit Pawar said, “We are launching the official campaign after praying to Lord Hanuman. The election is not about family relations. The election is only about Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi.” Meanwhile, Sule kicked off his election campaign on Friday by offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in the presence of his father, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, and other members of the Pawar family. “Yesterday, everyone (Pawar family members) was sitting next to Pawar Saheb. They tried to show that the family was united. One of them claimed that Sharad Pawar had established all the institutions in Baramati. So what have I done in the last 30 years? The NCP is part of the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party, and the NCP (SP) is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi along with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. Polling in Baramati, Pawars district, will be held on May 7. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

