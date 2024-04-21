China 'learning from Iran and Israel' as Xi Jinping 'plans Taiwan invasion' | World | News





China will closely analyze Iran's failed attack on Israel as tensions between Beijing and Taipei remain high, experts say. Earlier this month, for the first time in the long history of tensions between Tehran and Jerusalem, Iran launched a direct attack on Israel. The massive air attack included dozens of drones and missiles and had the potential to pulverize strategic Israeli targets. However, the type of weapons used by Iran and the defense quickly put in place by Israel and its allies made the attack extremely ineffective. Israeli air defense, coupled with support offered by Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States, brought down almost all of Iran's weapons, with only a handful of ballistic missiles hitting their intended targets and only one young girl being seriously injured.

China, which has been tipped to strengthen its military amid fears it is planning an invasion of Taiwan, will “dismantle” both how Iran attacked and how the pro-Israeli coalition responded, according to Rupert Hammond-Chambers, the chairman of the US-Taiwan Business Council. He said The telegraph: “The destruction rate of drones and missiles was extremely high, almost perfect. The victory of the PLA [Peoples Liberation Army] will be that the Americans and their allies have the technology necessary to significantly mitigate an attack. » Like Israel, Taipei should be able to count on US support, even if Washington DC continues to formally recognize the one-China policy and recognizes neither Taiwan as a sovereign country nor Beijing's claim to sovereignty over the island. . nation.

However, Mr Hammond-Chambers does not think the pro-Taiwan alliance still works as well as the one protecting Israel. He said: “To what extent do we have this in place in North Asia? It's imminent, but I have yet to see this common operating platform that allows for seamless interoperability.” Fu S Mei, director of the New York-based Taiwan Security Analysis Center, believes China likely learned from Iran's failed attack how its enemies can intercept slow-moving weapons launched over a significant distance .

However, China's coast is much closer to Taiwan than Iran is to Israel, and Beijing's revamped military may already have better weapons than those used by Tehran. The experts' warnings came after Mike Studeman, former commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence and director of intelligence for the Indo-Pacific Command, said recent changes within the Chinese Communist Party and the drive to modernize and expanding the People's Liberation Army leads him to think that Beijing is “marching towards war”. In an analysis for warontherocks.com, Mr. Studeman also wrote: “China has also created a strategic support force, which integrates space, electronic warfare and cyber capabilities. And it has the most active and sophisticated ballistic missile force in the world. “

