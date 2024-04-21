Conservative Party has lost any right to call itself patriotic, says Keir Starmer | Keir Starmer

The Conservatives have lost any right to call themselves a patriotic party, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, the Labor leader said the Tories had denigrated some of our proudest national institutions and he accused the party of stoking the divisions that weaken our nation if it means it strengthens their grip on power.

He also said the party lacked confidence in the strength of British national identity to withstand the talks, which weakened the Conservatives' patriotic claim.

In an opinion piece published ahead of St George's Day on Tuesday, Starmer spoke of his pride and gratitude at being English.

He said Labor was at its best when it celebrated, defended and served the values ​​of our country and its people and said the creation of NATO and the NHS were great examples of this.

Labor promised to always put country before party, Starmer said, allowing Labor to now take over from the patriotic party.

Asked whether the Conservative Party was really capable of serving anything other than itself, he replied: I don't think so.

He added: In fact, frankly, when you trashed the economy, hammered the mortgagees, weakened the union, neglected our strengths, repeatedly broke the laws you expected others to follow, and denigrated some of our national institutions proudest, from the BBC to the National Trust. to the England football team, I fear you have lost any right to call yourself a patriotic party.

In recent years, sections of the Conservative Party have criticized the National Trust over issues such as a report into links between its properties and colonialism and slavery.

Others condemned England footballers for taking a knee in protest against racism, with then-Home Secretary Priti Patel saying the players taking a knee was a political gesture.

Claiming that the Conservatives had overseen a period where pride in British identity had become more controversial, Starmer added: “Crying woke doesn't just undermine Britain's proud traditions of free speech, dissent and independent thought.

At best, it suggests they don't have confidence in the strength of our history, our identity, and our flag to withstand discussion.

At worst, they don't care whether division weakens our nation if it strengthens their grip on power, he added.

ignore previous newsletter promotion Receive the day's headlines and highlights by email straight to you every morning Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

I will not let the Conservatives undermine our boldness and our confidence. Being proudly English means being proud of ourselves, standing firm on our beliefs and being able to express our opinion and be courteous when others express theirs. No, the Labor Party is now the Patriotic Party.

Starmer's comments echoed those made by Tony Blair almost 30 years ago when, as leader of the opposition, he accused the Conservatives of lacking patriotism, telling the 1995 Labor Party conference: “There is no point waving the fabric of our flag when you have spent 16 years ripping the fabric of our nation.

The party's Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) group at Westminster has raised concerns about the dominant use of the union flag in election campaign material, fearing it could alienate ethnic and minority voters. others. One MP said it was definitely damaging.

However, Starmer said he had no time for those who are reluctant to fly our flag.

He said: The St George Cross belongs to everyone who loves this country and seeks to make it a better symbol of pride, belonging and inclusion.

We cannot allow this to become the prerogative of a tiny minority who want to sow hatred in our communities.