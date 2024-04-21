“Today, India is not a follower, but a pioneer” India TV





Image Source: ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka on Saturday (April 20). JDS HD leader Deve Gowda was also present on the occasion and shared the stage with the Prime Minister. The constituency will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The results of the seven-phase general elections will be declared on June 4. Prime Minister Modi said that he and his government have left no stone unturned to work hard for the people. “The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections went in favor of the NDA and Viksit Bharat. Today, I have come among all of you with my ballot to seek your blessings… For you, I have spared no effort during my hard work day and night. Your dream is my resolution. Every second of my life is dedicated to you and the country 24/7 for 2047… I do. just no policies, I also give guarantees,” he said. PM Modi criticizes opposition Taking a dig at previous governments, the Prime Minister said SC, ST and OBC families were forced to live in slums during their tenure, but after the formation of his government in 2014, their faith was restored. “The biggest beneficiaries of the Modi government are SC, ST and OBC families. In previous governments, SC, ST and OBC families were forced to live in slums, they did not have access to electricity and water. They had lost all hope. in government. Your lost trust has been restored in the Modi government thanks to Modi's guarantee. Over the last 10 years, 25 million people have been lifted out of poverty,” he said. PM Modi in Bengaluru Addressing another gathering in Bangalore, the prime minister painted the picture of India before and after 2014 and said that today, India “is not a follower but has become the first engine “. “In 2014 and 2019, you gave us a record number of votes and formed a strong government, which made the country stronger. India was considered one of the five fragile economies in the world… Indian banks were in crisis. Scams worth thousands of dollars scared away foreign investors those days, and we see it these days too. .Investors want to make record investments in the country's manufacturing industry as well… Today, India is not a follower, it has become the first country to evolve. 10 years. What is the reason for this change?…The reason for this change is your vote,” he said. said.

