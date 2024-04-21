Did Donald Trump fall asleep during his hush money trial in New York? Here's what our reporter saw





NEW YORK — Jury selection in Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York has concluded and opening statements will follow.

The following is a look at what CBS New York's Alice Gainer observed around the courthouse during jury selection in Lower Manhattan.

Security is reinforced

Court doesn't start until 9:30, but we have to go through two rounds of security before Trump arrives. I left for the courthouse around 6:30 a.m. on the first day of the trial.

Every time Trump is at the courthouse, or he enters and exits the courtroom, we are frozen in place, unable to leave our seats.

I will be guaranteed a seat in the main courtroom for most of the trial, but during jury selection, all but six reporters are in the overflow room because potential jurors fill every available seat in the main courtroom.

As an overflow, we have a video monitor with four different streams. The six rotating reporters tell us what we can't see happening in the main courtroom.

We can see the defense table, a side view of the defense table, the prosecution table and the overflowing judge, but we cannot see the potential jurors.

All these angles are shown on the screen at once, so I brought binoculars to see people's faces better.

Did Trump fall asleep?

On the first day, some reporters and cartoonists said Trump appeared to have his eyes closed. Was he dozing off?

Since I brought binoculars, I have seen Trump sitting with his eyes closed for long periods of time. I saw this as they went over outstanding issues with the judge in the morning and as the jurors answered the 42-question questionnaire.

Former President Donald Trump sits as final jurors are sworn in in his criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in state court from Manhattan to New York on Friday, April 19, 2024. in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg via AP, Pool) Jane Rosenberg/AP

Trump is looking at some potential jurors, those being questioned individually by attorneys, and paying attention.

The former president was chastised by the judge for allegedly gesturing toward a juror and saying something audibly, even though we couldn't see or hear him in the overflow. He hasn't done it since.

Lunch breaks and reports for the evening television news

I don't leave the building during the lunch break, due to security checks and the need to return to my seat before Trump returns to the courtroom.

Instead, I try to find a hallway with an outlet to charge my devices. Then I return to the security line.

I usually stay at the courthouse until late afternoon. Then I go out and meet my team to finish my story for the evening news.

I report live for CBS2 News at 5 p.m., and sometimes at 6 p.m. I also did a Q&A with WCBS Newsradio 880.

Next week I'll be back to cover the opening statements.

Alice Gainer

Alice Gainer joined CBS2 as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers reporting, reporting and general assignments.

