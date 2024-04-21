Man dies after setting himself on fire near Trump trial courthouse in New York





A man who set himself on fire outside the New York courthouse where former President Donald Trump's secret trial is taking place has died, police said.

Witnesses said they saw the man – who New York police identified as Max Azzarello, 37 – pour liquid over his head and set himself on fire at 1:39 p.m. local time on Friday.

In a briefing immediately after the incident, New York police said Azzarello, a Florida resident who arrived in New York earlier in the week, entered Collect Pond Park, opened a bookbag and scattered papers and brochures on the floor before settling down. in fire. Police described the materials as “akin to a type of conspiracy theory pamphlet.”

Azzarello then came across a police roadblock. Civilians and court officers used coats and fire extinguishers to try to put out the fire, the New York Police Department said, and New York City firefighters responded, eventually putting out the blaze.

A police officer uses a fire extinguisher as emergency personnel respond to a fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump's “hush money” trial is taking place in New York, April 19, 2024. Reuters /Brendan McDermid

The FDNY said Azzarello was transported to New York-Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, which has a burn center, in critical condition.

The NYPD confirmed to CBS News overnight that Azzarello died Friday evening.

Four officers who responded to the fire suffered minor injuries.

Azzarello had also posted a statement on social media, officials said. Although the incident took place near the courthouse where Trump's trial is taking place, officials said Azzarello did not appear to be targeting any particular person or group and added that he appeared to be a conspiracy theorist .

One witness described pamphlets that Azzarello had thrown around, apparently making allegations about New York University.

NYPD reviews security outside Trump trial after man sets himself on fire 02:59

“I heard this noise, and it was these papers that he had thrown in the air,” the witness said. “It caught our attention and – caught my attention, anyway…and then he took out a can and he poured it over himself. And at that point I thought, 'Oh …it's going to be horrible.”

“It happened so fast, what are you doing?” » said another witness.

Allie Weintraub contributed to this report.

More from CBS News

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter who covers criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/person-sets-self-on-fire-near-court-trump-criminal-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos