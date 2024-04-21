MUI – Indonesian Ulema Council – MUI





MUI Secretary General Supports Formation of Task Force to Eradicate Online Gambling

04/21/2024 07:33

JUNAIDI



JAKARTA, MUI.OR.ID The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) fully supports Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi's policy to eradicate online gaming in Indonesia. This was stated by MUI Secretary General Buya Amirsyah Tambunan in response to the limited meeting of the President and Vice President aimed at eradicating online gaming in Indonesia. “Appreciating the measures taken by the government through the limited meeting of the President and Vice President on the theme of eradicating online gaming at the Presidential Palace, Thursday, April 18, 2024,” said the MUI Secretary General, Buya Amirsyah Tambunan, Sunday (21/2024). Buya Amirsyah said that MUI was very concerned after hearing the statement from Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie who said that online gaming transactions in Indonesia would reach IDR 327 trillion throughout 2023 . “Therefore, MUI supports President Jokowi's policy to end the practice of online gambling so that people are not trapped by online gambling,” he emphasized. Furthermore, said Buya Amirsyah, according to Budi Arie, at the beginning of this year alone, four people committed suicide due to online gambling. During the limited meeting, he continued, the MUI also encouraged the government to immediately form a special task force to eradicate online gambling in Indonesia. “By involving community leaders (tomas), religious leaders (toga) as well as all elements of ministries and institutions related to the enforcement of laws related to (online gaming),” he concluded. Previously, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, President Jokowi and Vice President KH Maruf Amin held a limited meeting to discuss the eradication of online gambling in Indonesia. Buya Amirsyah asked for clear and firm regulations so that law enforcement could be properly implemented. After the limited meeting, Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie said that online gaming transactions in Indonesia would reach IDR 327 trillion throughout 2023. This figure is based on a report from the Center Reporting and Analysis of Financial Transactions (PPATK). Budi Arie said that President Jokowi is very concerned about the large number of Indonesians trapped in online gambling. For this reason, during this limited meeting, the government immediately formed a special task force to eradicate online gambling in Indonesia. (Sadam, ed.: Nashih) Keywords: judi online, mui

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mui.or.id/baca/berita/sekjen-mui-dukung-pembentukan-satgas-untuk-berantas-judi-online The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos