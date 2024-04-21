Trump chickens out – The Atlantic





Ukraine won. Trump lost.

The House vote in favor of aid to Ukraine renews hope that Ukraine can still win its war. It also showed how and why Donald Trump is expected to lose the 2024 election.

For nine years, Trump has dominated the Republican Party. Senators might have hated him, governors might have despised him, donors might have ridiculed him, educated Republican voters might have turned against him, but lol, none of it mattered. Enough of the Republican base supported him. Everyone else joined in, withdrew from politics or left the party.

Trump has not won every fight. In 2019 and 2020, Senate Republicans rejected two of his most hair-raising Federal Reserve nominations, Stephen Moore and Judy Shelton.

But Trump won almost every fight that mattered. Even after January 6, 2021, Senate Republicans protected him from conviction during his impeachment trial. After Trump left office, party leaders further indulged their fantasy that he had actually won the 2020 election. Attempts to replace Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley as the 2024 candidate failed and failed.

David Frum: The ego is crushed

When it comes to aid to Ukraine, Trump got what he wanted for 16 months. When Democrats held the majority in the House of Representatives in 2022, they approved four separate aid requests for Ukraine, totaling $74 billion. As soon as Trump's party took control of the House in January 2023, the aid stopped. All Republican leaders understand: those who wish to show loyalty to Trump must side with Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Trump even managed to kill the toughest immigration bill in decades, simply to deny President Joe Biden a bipartisan victory. Some Senate Republicans might complain, but in the face of Trump's opposition, the border security deal has disintegrated.

Three months later, Trump's party in Congress rebelled against him, not to personally reward a strange Trump loyalist, but over one of Trump's dearest issues, his support for Russia against Ukraine.

The anti-Trump and pro-Ukraine rebellion began in the Senate. Twenty-two Republicans joined Democrats in approving aid to Ukraine in February. Dissident House Republicans then threatened to force a vote if the Republican president did not schedule one. President Mike Johnson has spoken out in favor of aid to Ukraine. This weekend, House Republicans split between pro-Ukraine and anti-Ukraine factions. The House voted 31,694 votes in favor of the aid voting rule on Friday. On Saturday, the Ukraine aid measure passed the House by 311112. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would pass the House-approved aid measures without amendment and would promptly submit to President Biden for signature.

With the looming defeat of his anti-Ukrainian allies, Trump has shifted his message slightly. On April 18, he posted on Truth Social saying that he too supported aid to Ukraine. As everyone agrees, Ukraine's survival and strength should be much more important for Europe than for us, but it is also important for us! But it was after the fact to save face, going over to the winning side when his team was about to lose.

Trump is still seeking re-nomination, even garnering the support of Republican elected officials who don't like him at all. But the cracks in the unit are visible.

Some are symbolic. Even after Haley withdrew from the Republican presidential race on March 6, about 13 to 19 percent of Republicans still showed up to vote for her in the Georgia and Washington state elections on March 6. 12th of March ; Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio on March 19; and in New York and Connecticut on April 2.

Other fissures are more significant and worrisome for Trump. Trump's fundraising has lagged significantly behind President Biden, perhaps in part because of Trump's habit of diverting donations to his own legal defense and other personal uses. As of March, Biden had more than twice as much cash as Trump. Republican Senate candidates in the most competitive races and House of Representatives candidates are also lagging behind their Democratic counterparts. CNBC reports that the Republican National Committee is facing fatigue from small donors and hesitation from big donors.

How much of this is Trump personally? The vote in Ukraine provides the most significant clue. This is the issue on which the traditional Republican belief in U.S. global leadership clashes most directly with Trump's particular, sinister enthusiasm for Vladimir Putin's Russia. And on this issue, the mainstream Republicans have now won and Trump's particular enthusiasm has been defeated.

David Frum: Justice is coming for Donald Trump

To trigger an avalanche, more than one rockfall is required. Yet the pro-Ukraine, anti-Trump vote in the House is a very, very big rock. On something he cared about and had become a badge of pro-Trump identity, Trump's own party worked with Democrats in the House and Senate to hand him a crushing defeat. This example could become contagious.

Republicans lost the House in 2018 because they were defeated in districts formerly held by George HW Bush, Newt Gingrich and Eric Cantor. They lost the presidency in 2020 largely because their vote eroded among white, suburban men. They lost the Senate in 2021 because Trump fatigue cost them two seats in Georgia. They lost Senate seats and governorships in 2022 because they ran Trump-branded candidates such as Blake Masters and Kari Lake in Arizona and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.

Republicans have alienated too many of them and paid the political price. They alienated their own people because of Trump's hostility toward Ukraine, and that price was paid in blood and suffering by Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

The issues that were supposed to keep the Trump show on the road turned out to be fizzy and fizzy. Inflation is falling. Crime is down. Republicans dismissed the immigration issue by blowing up, on Trump's orders, the best immigration deal they had ever seen. The attempt to falsify Biden's scandals to match Trump's scandals turned into an embarrassing fiasco that hinged on information from an alleged Russian spy indicted for lying to the FBI. And Trump himself is now on trial in New York State on a series of criminal charges. He faces a federal trial, likely to begin this fall, on even more serious criminal charges stemming from his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Each of these warnings and disturbances deflated Trump. He has deflated to the point where he can no longer thwart aid to Ukraine in Congress. Ukraine won, Trump lost. This trend could repeat itself in the coming year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2024/04/trump-republican-vote-ukraine-aid/678148/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos