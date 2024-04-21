Trumps every move in a criminal trial under the microscope





Donald Trump has spent most of his adult life seeking attention. This week, in a freezing New York courtroom, a closed-circuit camera provided arguably the brightest light he has ever experienced.

Not even during his breathtaking presidency or at his raucous rallies was Trump's every move as meticulously tracked as during his first appearances in Manhattan for the start of his secret trial. Every smirk, every turn, every look and every mockery he emitted in the courtroom was chronicled by journalists and broadcast to the world to offer even a glimpse or a small glimpse of the how he handled developments in the case, the first criminal trial ever involving a former president.

But behind every scowl, every murmur or, yes, even every yawn, Trump's team sees a clear message that the presumptive Republican Party nominee has the opportunity to send: defiance. The objective? Convince the American people that the 34 counts of falsifying business records he faces are a sham designed to hurt his electoral chances this fall.

President Trump has proven that he will remain defiant in the face of this unprecedented political war, and it is clear that his support from the American people will only grow as he watches Joe Biden, [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg and the Democrats are holding this fake trial six months before the election, said Karoline Leavitt, a Trump spokeswoman.

The central thesis of the charges, as Bragg claims, is that Trump falsified documents to conceal that he had reimbursed his former lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 paid to adult film actor Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election, a decision taken preemptively. silence her by alleging she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. (Trump denies sleeping with Daniels but has admitted to repaying Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance charges related to the payment).

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and, if convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

Most of the week's court proceedings were devoted to jury selection, with Trump listening to potential jurors being questioned about their media diet, their views on Trump's presidency and their ability to judge him fairly. Some were even pushed in past social media posts, like a possible alternate juror who was asked about a 2020 post in which he called Trump a devil and a sociopath. (He was fired.)

In Manhattan, a New York City borough that he lost by 70 points in 2020, Trump did not find most of the jurors' answers satisfactory and was repeatedly dismissive of certain individuals. Nonetheless, a full jury and alternate jurors were selected, with Trump's ears perking up when candidates mentioned watching Fox News or making comments he viewed favorably.

He crossed his arms Friday, muttering to a lawyer sitting next to him when a prospective juror described him as apparently very selfish and selfish. But Trump smiled when the prosecution pointed out to jurors that some witnesses they would call had what you might consider baggage.

Trump was reprimanded Tuesday by Judge Juan Merchan for his behavior toward potential jurors, with Merchan telling Trump and his lawyer Todd Blanche: I will not let any juror be intimidated in this courtroom. I want to make this very clear.

Merchan said he heard Trump say something toward a juror and mumbled and gestured toward her.

But nothing this week attracted more attention than Trump appearing to doze off, closing his eyes for long periods of time, suggesting he had fallen asleep. This was not an isolated case, he sat with his eyes closed at least once a day in court.

Trump ignored questions in the hallways about whether he was taking a nap, but posted on his Truth Social platform Friday that the trial, which could last weeks, is a long, rigged contest of endurance, dealing with evil and twisted people, who want to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY.

Biden's campaign took advantage of a possible nap to mock Trump. The campaign seemed to take particular pleasure in calling him Sleepy Don, after years of Trump, 77, referring to Biden, 81, as Sleepy Joe.

In a statement, Biden campaign spokesman James Singer criticized Trump for appearing to remain silent, but did not address the former president's actions in court, instead touting the sitting presidents' tour in Pennsylvania this week, highlighting his rally with steelworkers. and stops at popular convenience chains Keystone State, Sheetz and WaWa.

“Our campaign and the president's campaign are focused on the American people and not on the trials and tribulations of Donald Trump,” Singer said. We also don't sleep on the fact that campaigns are won by the candidate who stays focused on fighting for the American people, without getting distracted by their own grievances or seeking revenge and retaliation.

We are proud of the week we had, Singer continued, you will have to ask the Trump campaign if they are proud of theirs.

But Trump's campaign calls the spotlight on his court appearances a boon, expressing optimism that the difficult jury selection process will wake up voters to the overarching points Trump and his allies have made about the case against him: that it is illegitimate. Additionally, the endless media coverage Trump received this week overshadowed Biden's much-heralded trip this week to a key battleground state, another victory in the eyes of Team Trump.

Trump was able to speak more outside of court, posting on his Truth Social platform his belief that he was being hunted or lamenting that the case was ridiculous when speaking to the media this week. (He also echoed others' concerns about the courtroom freezing.)

Donald Trump made it clear that Bragg's indictment was politically motivated, said Garrett Ventry, a Trump-aligned Republican strategist. His stony coldness in court shows his contempt for the case, and his creative press groups outside of court are implementing this strategy. Never before had a presidential candidate managed to turn indictments into poll clashes, until Trump.

There have been reminders that Trump is not capable of acting in the same way inside and outside the court. At one point Thursday, Trump took out his phone while sitting at the defense table and appeared grumpy after his lawyer told him to put it away.

In the end, much of the procedure was mundane. That same day, Trump yawned as Merchan read jury instructions. For the most part, Trump seems resigned to his new reality: court appearance after court appearance for weeks.

