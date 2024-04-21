Silenced in court: Trump is restrained by trial rules but tries to exert power outside | Donald Trump trial





During the first week of his criminal trial, a historic first for a former US president, Donald Trump encountered a dynamic that has become common during his court appearances.

While Trump rages in front of crowds of supporters and continues to shout in all caps on social media, he is almost entirely silenced in a courtroom. As the first week of his trial concludes, it marks a sea change for someone who is all but certain to face Joe Biden in the White House race in November and who wants to attend campaign rallies and speeches before his fervent fans.

I will not let any juror be intimidated in my courtroom, Judge Juan Merchan warned Trump when he was heard muttering about a potential juror, who had posted a video on Facebook of people clapping in New York when Biden was elected president in 2020, an election that Trump continues to make. falsely contests.

Merchan sits on the bench raised above the former president. Trump has to stand when he enters the courtroom, even if he has a scowl on his face. As his articles on Truth Social make clear, Trump would go after Merchan if he had the chance and he has plenty of other targets to keep him busy there. But before the Mercans court, he must remain civil.

On the surface, it's a similar scene to his fraud trial in New York in the fall, where Trump was at times lectured by the judge for his behavior, like a teacher reprimanding a student.

But this criminal trial is already different, showing more dramatically the limitations Trump faces inside the courtroom, especially compared to the influence he tries to exert outside.

This time, Trump must attend the entire trial. Although his presence at his fraud trial was optional, he came and went whenever he pleased. Trump will have to be present every day this court sits. The trial is expected to last approximately six weeks and will take place every day of the week except Wednesday.

This trial also has a jury. On average, twelve New Yorkers hold Trump's fate in their hands. They were selected by lawyers from nearly 200 people.

We follow both Michael Cohen and Kellyanne Conway on social media. Another watches Fox News and MSNBC and reads the New York Times. Two work in the education field, two in the health field and two others are lawyers. Four out of 12 live on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Many said they enjoy outdoor activities, such as hiking. All said they could be impartial when deciding the fate of a former president.

As distracting as the spectacle surrounding the trial may be, jurors must remain focused on the actual case being tried. Jurors will decide whether Donald Trump illegally concealed secret payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2017. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records, a charge often used in the prosecution of white-collar crimes. If convicted, Trump faces up to four years in prison.

Much of the trial will focus on the 2016 Trump campaign. Prosecutors say Trump paid Daniels $130,000 days before the 2016 presidential election, buying her silence about an affair in 2006. At the time, the infamous Access Hollywood tapes had been leaked, making the Trump campaign nervous about any more salacious stories that could sway voters.

Former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, once a loyal and loyal ally, paid Daniels in October 2016 and was reimbursed over the course of 2017. Prosecutors say Trump recorded the reimbursements in business records as payment for Cohen's legal services to cover up what they claim to be. electoral interference.

Although prosecutors said they would not disclose the list of witnesses they would call, as a protective measure for witnesses, they told jurors they would hear from a tabloid editor, an adult film star and Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to several federal crimes, an allusion to high-profile witnesses who will testify in the coming weeks.

Even if Trump would like to express his anger at the witnesses, he is subject to a ban on speaking publicly about them.

Prosecutors said Trump had already violated his gag order ten times, posting information about witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels on social media. Merchan said he would hold a hearing on the alleged violations on April 23, the day after oral arguments were scheduled to begin.

Along with the silence order, jury selection showed how coerced Trump is during his criminal trial. Over the course of the week, the former president found himself with a front-row seat to a part of the country he rarely sees.

During voir dire, or when lawyers question jurors about their backgrounds, Trump was forced to confront the opinions of his randomly selected fellow New Yorkers, some of whom were clearly far from fans.

I don't think that's what they meant by Orange is the New Black, read a meme featuring photos of Trump and potential juror Barack Obama posted on social media and shared in the courtroom .

Merchan read aloud a joke posted by another potential juror, to put into the trial record.

Trump invited the Thai boys to the White House, and the boys asked to go back to their cave, the message read, referring to the Thai youth soccer team that was trapped in a cave for two weeks in the summer of 2018.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Wednesday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

One potential juror said he thought Trump seemed very selfish and selfish. I really don't appreciate that from a civil servant.

All of this was discussed in front of Trump, who as president frequently blocked his critics on social media.

Lawyers were not allowed to ask jurors about their political party affiliation or who they voted for in the election, but they could remove their social media posts and ask jurors what their opinion of Trump was. Each side received 10 peremptory strikes that could be used to excuse jurors without cause.

Those who expressed outright negative views of Trump were rejected, but a few jury members suggested their views of Trump were negative, while affirming their commitment to being impartial during the trial.

I don't like his character, said one juror. I don't like some of my colleagues, but I'm not trying to sabotage their work.

Merchan told Trump's lawyers that jurors disliking Trump's personality was not enough to dismiss if jurors had affirmed their commitment to remaining impartial.

If there was any indication this week that Trump needed a confidence boost after being selected by a jury, the strongest came from a bizarre trip Trump took just after the trial ended Tuesday.

After a long day of jury selection, Trump made a surprise appearance at a Harlem bodega.

The store was at the center of controversy in 2022 when an employee stabbed and killed a Black customer. Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney whose office is prosecuting Trump, accused the clerk of murder. After facing criticism from opponents who claimed the clerk was acting in self-defense, Bragg dropped the charges.

In contrast to his quiet entrances into the courthouse, Trump was greeted by crowds of supporters, cheering behind police barricades.

UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES! they chanted as Trump left his motorcade. He greeted the crowd, shaking hands with supporters with a smile on his face, a notable contrast to the frown he had when facing members against him in court hours earlier.

Four more years! » he chanted with the crowd, before entering the store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/20/trump-behavior-court-hush-money-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos