Opening statements set for Monday at Trump's secret trial in New York





NEW YORK A jury is set to hear opening statements Monday on whether Donald Trump falsified bank records as part of his effort to hide an alleged affair from voters during the 2016 election.

The historic trial began this week with a quick but emotional jury selection. Some potential jurors cried as they wondered whether they could handle the first-ever trial of a former president known for his tirades against the U.S. justice system and who is also the presumptive Republican nominee in this year's presidential election.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan thanked participants for their courage as several of them shared painful details of their pasts in front of numerous reporters during the jury selection process. He praised others for their honesty in saying that Trump's rhetoric would make it difficult for them to judge Trump fairly.

I feel so overwhelmed, nervous and anxious, one potential juror told the judge Friday morning. This is so much more stressful than I thought it would be. Hours later, a man who had been protesting outside the courthouse all week in opposition to Trump and President Biden set himself on fire; he was hospitalized in critical condition.

Through questions designed to eliminate bias within the jury, both sides began to indicate their trial strategies.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told potential jurors the government would prove not only bank fraud, but also an implied conspiracy to commit election fraud and deceive American voters. In prosecutors' formulation, Trump circumvented campaign finance laws by making a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels through Michael Cohen, his lawyer and fixer, and then falsely claiming that the money used to reimburse Cohen was intended for legal work.

Defense attorney Susan Necheles laid the groundwork for impeaching the testimony of Cohen, a convicted perjurer, by asking potential jurors if they could use common sense and understand that if two witnesses say two things diametrically opposed, someone is lying.

She said jurors should agree that if someone tells a story in different ways over time and changes the details, that could be a sign they're lying.

The first of four criminal prosecutions Trump faces, the New York state case is generally considered the weakest, in part because of the actors involved. Cohen admits he lied to Congress and federal tax and election officials. Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, previously denied having an affair with Trump; she said she felt she had no choice because of the nondisclosure agreement she signed.

Another prosecutor suggested the government would try to compensate for these potential weaknesses by presenting the court with documents that would support their accounts. The documents don't lie, Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffinger told the group. They corroborate the testimonies.

Before leaving court Friday, the 12 jurors and six alternates were warned not to read, listen or watch anything about the case, or discuss it with anyone. That will pose a particular challenge in what could become the highest-profile case in American history, featuring a presidential candidate and reality TV star who speaks daily to television cameras from a palace hallway of justice.

On Friday, Trump engaged in the same kind of vitriol that many potential jurors said had influenced their view of him, saying that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), a college and Harvard Law School, probably wasn't smart enough to handle the trial himself.

In fact, elected leaders of prosecutors' offices rarely appear in court, and it's almost always assistant prosecutors like Steinglass and Hoffinger who present the case to jurors.

One jury member said Friday that Trump, growing up in New Jersey, was his image of big-city success. He said he would one day live in Trump Tower, the Fifth Avenue landmark built by Trump in the early 1980s: it was a powerful symbol for me.

Today, the man said, he associates Trump with harmful and divisive policies. Worse still, he said, he didn't think Trump really believed the biased things he was saying. I think he's just pushing him to stay in power.

The man was removed from the group after it was revealed he had called Trump the devil on social media. So did a woman who said the rise of Trump had emboldened homophobic, racist and sexist comments at the gym where she boxed.

Others were excluded for reasons that have nothing to do with the famous defendant. One woman was overcome with emotion as she explained that she could not serve on the jury because of a prior felony conviction, the details of which she shared with the judge. A man cried as he said he was the victim of a crime.

Trump's team scoured social media for evidence that jurors were biased against him. But many of those selected said they do not engage on such platforms and do not follow politics closely, preferring news about sports, technology and business. Along with the mainstream news publications that the president regularly disparages, several prospective jurors said they read the conservative New York Post and watch Fox News. And many of those interviewed said they would have no problem judging the former president.

He's a New Yorker, I'm a New Yorker, said a professional chef. We don't really get stuck in the stars and don't really care about anything like that. Trump, he says, is just a normal person like me.

