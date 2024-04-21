Donald Trump gets angry about 'immunity' before Supreme Court hearing





In a series of messages, former President Donald Trump spoke to Truth Social on Saturday to discuss his bid for presidential immunity just days before the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on the issue.

The former president sought to use the defense of presidential immunity to shield himself from a plethora of criminal and civil lawsuits. Most notably, Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, has filed to defend his federal election interference case surrounding the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel. Jack Smith.

The former president was indicted in August on four federal counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and claims the indictment is politically motivated.

In total, Trump faces four criminal charges, both at the state and federal levels. He maintained his innocence in all cases.

Newsweek contacted Smith's office via an online form for comment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media Friday in New York. In a series of messages, Trump spoke to Truth Social on Saturday to discuss his bid for presidential immunity just days… Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media in New York on Friday. In a series of messages, Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to discuss his request for presidential immunity just days before the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the issue. More from SARAH YENESEL/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

On Thursday, Supreme Court justices will hear oral arguments on whether or not presidential immunity protects Trump from criminal charges for actions he took while in office.

Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social, his social media platform, where he focused on his claim for presidential immunity, often targeting President Joe Biden, on Saturday.

“IF THEY TAKE AWAY MY PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, THEY TAKE AWAY THE PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY OF TORMAL JOE BIDEN,” he wrote in all caps.

In another all-caps message, the former president added: “WITHOUT PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR A PRESIDENT TO FUNCTION PROPERLY, PUTTING THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IN GREAT AND ETERNAL DANGER!” »

Trump also said that “a president must be free to determine what is good for our country, without undue pressure.”

“REMEMBER that if I don't have presidential immunity, then crooked Joe Biden doesn't have it either… If there is no immunity, the presidency, as we have it know, will no longer exist. Many actions in favor of our country will not be taken. This is by no means what the founders had in mind. Legal experts and academics have said that the president must benefit from the. “total presidential immunity. His mind must be clear, and he must not be guided by fear of reprisals!

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the former president's criminal case in New York, rejected Trump's request to be excused from his trial next week as he sought to attend the court hearing on his defense of presidential immunity.

Trump on Monday became the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case. Following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 on charges of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during from his 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied. Trump said the charges against him were politically motivated.

During the first week of the trial, Todd Blanche, Trump's lead defense attorney, requested that the former president be allowed to attend Thursday's hearing.

Merchan, however, allegedly adopted a “sharp” tone with Blanche after the issue was raised, according to New York Times reporter Jonah Bromwich, who reported from the courtroom on Monday. The judge asked Blanche, “You don’t think you should be here at all right now?”

Trump's lawyer responded that the defense team did not believe the case should have been tried on the campaign trail. The former president has repeatedly accused prosecutors and judges of trying to interfere with his 2024 re-election bid by continuing his plethora of legal challenges before November.

Merchan then told Blanche that his “client is a criminal defendant” and that he was “required to be here,” not at the Supreme Court hearing.

Trump also lamented that Merchan would also not allow his absence from court next month, which would prevent him from attending his son's high school graduation. Barron Trump, 18, is the youngest of the former president's five children and the only one he shares with former first lady Melania Trump.

“That I can't go to my son's graduation or that I can't go to the Supreme Court of the United States. That I'm not in Georgia, or Florida, or North Carolina to do campaign as I should,” Trump said during the press conference. time. “It's perfect for radical left Democrats. It's exactly what they want.”

Merchan did not rule on whether Trump could be excused from appearing in court to attend his son's graduation, saying it was too early to decide.

